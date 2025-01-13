Maha Kumbh 2025: How Karnataka Milk Federation aims to set world record by serving 1 crore cups of tea

Karnataka Milk Federation, which markets its dairy products under the Nandini brand, on Monday said that it has partnered with the tea cafe chain, Chai Point for the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj and is poised to serve over 1 crore cups of tea during the event.

As part of this ambitious partnership, Chai Point has set up ten vibrant outlets within the sprawling Mela grounds, poised to serve 1 crore cups of tea during the sacred event. This bold initiative aims to etch its name into the Guinness World Records for the highest number of tea cups sold at a single gathering, according to a press release by KMF.

Every steaming cup of tea at the Maha Kumbh Mela will feature the "rich and high-quality" milk from Nandini, promising a delectable treat for tea lovers amidst the spiritual festivities.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, taking place from January 13 to February 26, is a grand congregation expected to draw millions of pilgrims and visitors from around the globe.

Beyond tea, Chai Point outlets will also showcase an array of Nandini’s delectable offerings, including their popular sweets and creamy milkshakes, further enhancing the brand's presence at this monumental event.

This collaboration marks a significant step for Nandini in strengthening its footprint in North India. It also underscores the Federation’s unwavering commitment to delivering premium dairy products to customers across the nation.

"The KMF is thrilled to partner with Chai Point for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. This is a unique opportunity for Nandini to showcase its products to a diverse audience and reinforce our presence in North India. We look forward to contributing to the success of this historic event," expressed KMF Managing Director B Shivaswamy.

