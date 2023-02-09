Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Language and behaviour of some disappointing for India': PM Modi tells Rajya Sabha

    Addressing the Upper House, PM Modi said, "They (Congress) had the responsibility to provide solutions when citizens were facing problems but their priority and intention were different. We are working to find permanent solutions to the challenges citizens face."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 2:46 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (February 9) said the President presented the vision of "Viksit Bharat", or developed India in her address to both the Houses of Parliament. This comment by the Prime Minister comes amid sloganeering from Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha over the controversy linked to billionaire Gautam Adani.

    As PM Modi tried to reply to the Motion of Thanks on President's address, several Opposition members stormed the Well of the House demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations against Adani Group.

    Also read: Tripura election 2023: BJP President JP Nadda along with CM Manik Saha releases party's manifesto

    "I want to tell these MPs (Opposition MPs), the more you throw 'keechad', the better the lotus will bloom," PM Modi said, adding that the language and behaviour of some in the House is disappointing for India.

    PM Modi also hit out at Congress for creating hurdles in development during its rule, saying India lost six decades while smaller countries progressed.

    Also read: 'Hindenburg's report on Adani tarnished India's image': SC agrees to hear pleas on February 10

    "In the last 3-4 years, around 11 crore houses have got tap water connections. Talking of empowerment of common people, we started the Jan Dhan account movement. In the last 9 years, 48 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened across the country," he added.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 4:42 PM IST
