    'Hindenburg's report on Adani tarnished India's image': SC agrees to hear pleas on February 10

    The advocate urged the bench that his plea be also heard on Friday along with the separate plea. In his public interest litigation (PIL), Tiwari has also sought directions to set up a special committee to oversee the sanction policy for loans of over Rs 500 crore given to big corporations.

    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Thursday (February 9) agreed to hear a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to constitute a committee monitored by a retired apex court judge to inquire and investigate into the Hindenburg Research report on Friday  which has made a slew of allegations against the business conglomerate led by industrialist Gautam Adani.

    On Thursday, Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has filed the petition, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

    Addressing the bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, Tiwari said that a separate plea filed on the issue is scheduled to be listed for hearing on February 10.

    He urged the bench that his plea be also heard on Friday along with the separate plea. In his public interest litigation (PIL), Tiwari has also sought directions to set up a special committee to oversee the sanction policy for loans of over Rs 500 crore given to big corporations.

    Earlier, another PIL was filed in the apex court by advocate ML Sharma seeking prosecution of short seller Nathan Anderson of US-based firm Hindenburg Research and his associates in India and the US for allegedly exploiting innocent investors and the "artificial crashing" of Adani Group's stock value in the market.

    The Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the business conglomerate. The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
