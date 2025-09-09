Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi emphasized that land control remains the "currency of victory" amid India’s two-and-half-front threats. He highlighted Operation Sindoor’s success and the need for low-cost, high-tech solutions in modern warfare.

New Delhi: Underscoring the primacy of land forces in any battlefield, the Indian Army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said control over land will remain the “currency of victory” in India's context. Speaking at the AIMA’s 52nd National Management Convention, General Dwivedi said: “In India, since we have two-and-half-front threats, land will remain the currency of victory.”

“When you go back to the Alaska conference that took place between the two presidents, they just discussed how much land has to change hands,” he said, referring to the August 15 summit between the US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss how to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

It must be noted that his comment came weeks after Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh comment that Operation Sindoor had once again established the "primacy" of air power.

Speaking about the changing nature of warfare, Gen Dwivedi said highlighted about the steps being undertaken by the force in terms of inducting new and emerging technologies.

General Dwivedi on Operation Sindoor

Describing the Operation Sindoor as “whole-of-the-nation” approach, the Army chief stated: “It was an amalgam of soldiers to commanders, scientists, great policymakers; required actions taken in a pre-emptive manner...“

He further added: "When Russia went in for war, we always thought that this war would last only for 10 days. The Iran-Iraq war, when we saw it, lasted for approximately 10 years. But when it came to the Operation Sindoor, we were not sure for how many days it would remain and most of us were saying, why is it finished in a four-day test match?”

“War is always unpredictable. We are unsure of the psychological impact a particular issue would have...The force visualisation, which was done in the Russia-Ukraine war, maybe there was a miscalculation. We need to understand what technology is available on the other side to sustain the war for a longer period. We should be able to make sure that we have enough to last for a longer war.”

“In all these wars, we have seen that what is impacting the David and Goliath system is low-cost, high-technology. If you have low-cost, high-technology, you will be able to beat back a superior adversary also..."