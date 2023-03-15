Land-for-jobs case: Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti appear before Delhi court

Lalu Prasad Yadav's family members were able to buy the land at dirt-cheap prices as per the allegations. On October 10, 2022, a chargesheet was filed by CBI against 16 people including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and their daughter.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, and their daughter, RJD MP Misa Bharti on Wednesday (March 15) arrived at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the land-for-jobs scam case.

They were summoned by Special Judge Geetanjali Goel of Rouse Avenue Courts on February 27. The land-for-jobs case pertains to alleged appointments made in the railways in exchange for land sold or given to Lalu Prasad's family when was the Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

Also read: 'Grounded to our tradition': Kiren Rijiju defends Centre's stand on same-sex marriage

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the appointments made in the railways were not abiding with the standards and guidelines established by the Indian Railways for hiring.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's family members were able to buy the land at dirt-cheap prices as per the allegations. On October 10, 2022, a chargesheet was filed by CBI against 16 people including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and their daughter.

According to an observation made by Special Judge Geetanjali Goel of Rouse Avenue Courts on February 27, prima facie, the on-record report showed offences have been committed under different sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. As a consequence, the accused persons were summoned to court.

Also read: 'India will be declared Akhand Hindu Rashtra by 2026': Suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh

The CBI chargesheet stated that the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways may also be involved in the case.

It was also alleged that the candidates have used false TC and submitted false attested documents to the Ministry of Railways.