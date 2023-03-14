'Grounded to our tradition': Kiren Rijiju defends Centre's stand on same-sex marriage

On Monday Rijiju said the government does not "disturb" the personal freedom and activities of individuals but the issue related to the institution of marriage is a matter of policy.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday (March 14) defended the government's opposition to same-sex marriages, saying it was grounded in the Indian tradition and ethos.

"A person of any sex can choose to live a particular life. But when you talk about marriage, it is an institution...guided by different provisions and laws," he said at the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards function.

Also read: 'India will be declared Akhand Hindu Rashtra by 2026': Suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh

Rijiju also called for a need to identify and classify administrative and judicial issues while referring to the top court's ruling this month that election commissioners and the chief election commissioner will henceforth be chosen by a panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India till Parliament passes a law on the appointments.

On Monday Rijiju said the government does not "disturb" the personal freedom and activities of individuals but the issue related to the institution of marriage is a matter of policy.

Responding to a question on the Centre's stand in the top court, Rijiju had said, "The government is not interfering in the personal life, personal activities of anybody. So there should be no confusion. When it comes to an issue related to the institution of marriage, then it is a matter of policy."

Also read: Another pee-gate incident: Drunk TTE urinates on sleeping woman on Amritsar-Kolkata train; arrested

"Personal freedom and personal activities of individuals, of the citizens are never being disturbed, regulated, questioned by the government. You must be very clear about it. There is a clear distinction," he told reporters outside the Parliament House.

The Centre has opposed in the Supreme Court a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage, saying it would cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws and accepted societal values.