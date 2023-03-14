'India will be declared Akhand Hindu Rashtra by 2026': Suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh

Addressing a programme organised by Hindutva bodies at Rahata in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra recently, Singh said the names of Ahmednagar and Hyderabad (capital of Telangana) cities will be changed to Ahilyabainagar and Bhagyanagar, respectively.

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh on Tuesday (March 14) said India will be declared as "Akhand Hindu Rashtra" by 2026.

Addressing a programme organised by Hindutva bodies at Rahata in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra recently, Singh said the names of Ahmednagar and Hyderabad (capital of Telangana) cities will be changed to Ahilyabainagar and Bhagyanagar, respectively.

"Hindus are demanding the country be made an 'Akhand Hindu Rashtra'. If there can be more than 50 Islamic countries and more than 150 Christian nations, why can't India be declared a Hindu Rashtra given that Hindus constitute a majority of its 100 million people?" Raja said.

"Come what may, in 2025 and 2026, India will be declared as 'Akhand Hindu Rashtra'. I am not saying this, this is the roar of all sadhus and sants and it is their prophecy," he added.

He said renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities in Maharashtra is just the beginning. Notably, the Union government recently approved the renaming of Aurangabad city as 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' and that of Osmanabad city as 'Dharashiv'.

"Some people are pained by the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities. I would like to tell these people this is just the beginning as the renaming of Ahmednagar will also happen. It will be renamed as Ahilyabainagar and the name, Ahmednagar, will be erased," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)