Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'India will be declared Akhand Hindu Rashtra by 2026': Suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh

    Addressing a programme organised by Hindutva bodies at Rahata in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra recently, Singh said the names of Ahmednagar and Hyderabad (capital of Telangana) cities will be changed to Ahilyabainagar and Bhagyanagar, respectively.

    India will be declared Akhand Hindu Rashtra by 2026 Suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 3:18 PM IST

    Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh on Tuesday (March 14) said India will be declared as "Akhand Hindu Rashtra" by 2026. 

    Addressing a programme organised by Hindutva bodies at Rahata in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra recently, Singh said the names of Ahmednagar and Hyderabad (capital of Telangana) cities will be changed to Ahilyabainagar and Bhagyanagar, respectively.

    Also read: Another pee-gate incident: Drunk TTE urinates on sleeping woman on Amritsar-Kolkata train; arrested

    "Hindus are demanding the country be made an 'Akhand Hindu Rashtra'. If there can be more than 50 Islamic countries and more than 150 Christian nations, why can't India be declared a Hindu Rashtra given that Hindus constitute a majority of its 100 million people?" Raja said.

    "Come what may, in 2025 and 2026, India will be declared as 'Akhand Hindu Rashtra'. I am not saying this, this is the roar of all sadhus and sants and it is their prophecy," he added.

    He said renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities in Maharashtra is just the beginning. Notably, the Union government recently approved the renaming of Aurangabad city as 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' and that of Osmanabad city as 'Dharashiv'.

    Also read: Air India passenger booked for smoking on flight refuses to pay bail amount, opts for jail

    "Some people are pained by the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities. I would like to tell these people this is just the beginning as the renaming of Ahmednagar will also happen. It will be renamed as Ahilyabainagar and the name, Ahmednagar, will be erased," he said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2023, 3:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Another pee-gate incident: Drunk TTE urinates on sleeping woman on Amritsar-Kolkata train; arrested AJR

    Another pee-gate incident: Drunk TTE urinates on sleeping woman on Amritsar-Kolkata train; arrested

    Same sex marriage row Dattatreya Hosabale says 'marriage can take place between opposite genders' AJR

    Same-sex marriage row: Dattatreya Hosabale says, 'marriage can only take place between opposite genders'

    February Wholesale Inflation eases to 3.85 percent compared January's WPI: Centre AJR

    February Wholesale Inflation eases to 3.85 percent compared January's WPI: Centre

    Bullet Train Project update: Indian Railways says 26.33 per cent work completed

    Bullet Train Project update: Indian Railways says 26.33 per cent work completed

    Bomman and Bellie were the first to watch Oscar-winning documentary-maker Kartiki rejects media reports on Elephant Whisperers

    'Bomman and Bellie were the first to watch...' Oscar-winning documentary-maker Kartiki rejects media reports

    Recent Stories

    Hardik Pandya latest social media post sends Kolkata fans into tizzy; here is why-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's latest social media post sends Kolkata fans into tizzy; here's why

    CMAT 2023 application correction window opens today March 14; know steps to make changes

    CMAT 2023 application correction window opens today; know steps to make changes

    Sushmita Sen reveals how 'going to gym' help her survive heart attack; check details RBA

    Sushmita Sen reveals how 'going to gym' help her survive heart attack; check details

    Another pee-gate incident: Drunk TTE urinates on sleeping woman on Amritsar-Kolkata train; arrested AJR

    Another pee-gate incident: Drunk TTE urinates on sleeping woman on Amritsar-Kolkata train; arrested

    TV actress Krishna Mukherjee's dreamy wedding pictures with Chirag Batliwala are unmissable - SEE PHOTOS vma

    TV actress Krishna Mukherjee's dreamy wedding pictures with Chirag Batliwala are unmissable - SEE PHOTOS

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon