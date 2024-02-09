Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife Rabri Devi, 2 daughters get bail in land-for-jobs case

    The decision by Special Judge Vishal Gogne comes in response to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) request for additional time to present arguments on the trio's regular bail application in the Railways land-for-job case.

    Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday (February 9) granted bail to Rabri Devi, wife of Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Chief Minister of Bihar, along with their two daughters, in connection with the land-for-jobs scam. The development unfolded during a court hearing where Rabri Devi and her daughter, Misa Bharti, were summoned in relation to the case.

    The court's decision to grant bail came as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought additional time to respond to the bail application and acknowledged the necessity of a formal reply, despite the absence of arrests during the investigation.

    The court proceedings revealed that Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti were summoned based on a charge sheet filed by the ED, and the court deemed it necessary to consider their bail plea. The defense argued that the accused were entitled to bail, and the court took this into consideration while granting the relief.

    A video shared on social media captured Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti's presence at the Delhi court following the summons. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the court on January 30 that it planned to file a supplementary charge sheet within a month regarding the alleged land-for-job scam in the Railways involving Lalu Prasad and his family members. The final report is expected to be submitted by the end of February.

    During the court session, the CBI addressed an application filed by RJD leader Ahmed Ashfaq Karim, seeking the release of Rs 13 lakh cash seized during the investigation. The CBI assured the court that a supplementary charge sheet would be filed by the end of February, prompting the court to keep the application pending until that time. The matter is scheduled for further consideration on February 27.

