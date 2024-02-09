Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Why was Uddhav Sena's Abhishek Ghosalkar killed by 'Mauris Bhai'?

    The disturbing video showcased the horrific moment when Ghosalkar was shot in the abdomen and shoulder, raising serious concerns about the law and order situation in Maharashtra.

    Why was Uddhav Sena's Abhishek Ghosalkar killed by 'Mauris Bhai'?
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

    In a shocking incident that unfolded during a Facebook Live session, Abhishek Ghosalkar, a prominent leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), was shot dead in Mumbai on Thursday (February 8) evening. The assailant, identified as Mauris Noronha, a local 'social activist,' tragically took his own life immediately after the gruesome act. The incident occurred at Noronha's office in IC Colony, Borivali (West).

    The disturbing video showcased the horrific moment when Ghosalkar was shot in the abdomen and shoulder, raising serious concerns about the law and order situation in Maharashtra. The incident comes on the heels of another shocking event where CCTV footage captured a BJP MLA opening fire inside a police station in Thane district.

    Who was 'Mauris Bhai'? The man who shot Shiv Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during Facebook Live

    The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken charge of the investigation into the murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar, a leader within the Uddhav Thackeray group. The circumstances surrounding the incident have sparked discussions about the state's security measures, especially in the aftermath of recent violent incidents involving political figures.

    Why 'Mauris Bhai' killed Abhishek Ghosalkar?

    The motive behind the attack appears to stem from personal enmity between Ghosalkar and Noronha, although the Facebook Live session was purportedly arranged to signify the end of their animosity for the betterment of the IC Colony area. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, in a social media post, alleged that Noronha had recently met with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's aide, Eknath Shinde, and was invited to join the Shiv Sena.

    Former minister Aaditya Thackeray expressed his deep concern, stating that there seems to be a growing lack of fear for the law in Maharashtra. DCP (Crime Branch) Raj Tilak Roushan acknowledged a possible rivalry between the two individuals and suggested that the killing might be a fallout of this animosity.

    Shooter live-streams firing on Shiv Sena-UBT leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, then ends his life (WATCH)

    As investigations continue, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Datta Nalawade assured that a detailed inquiry is underway, with forensic samples being collected. An FIR has been registered, and the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch, emphasizing the seriousness with which the authorities are approaching this tragic incident.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
