    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers begin 3-day protest against Centre

    The protesting farmers are demanding the sacking of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish was arrested in a case in which as many as eight people including four farmers were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021.

    Lucknow, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 9:29 AM IST

    More than 10,000 farmers from Punjab will take part in a 3-day protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh against the Centre starting today (August 18). It is reported that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) called for the protest to "seek justice" in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

    Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba) president Manjit Singh Rai said 10,000 farmers from Punjab will participate in the protest. "Some are going on trains and some on their own vehicles," Rai said. The farmers left for Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

    The protesting farmers are demanding the sacking of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish was arrested in a case in which as many as eight people including four farmers were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021.

    The Allahabad High Court, as of July this year, denied bail to Ashish Mishra, who was allegedly sitting in one of the cars that crushed the farmers to death.

    Other demands of the protesting farmers include a withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the year-long protest against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws.

    Additionally, the protesting farmers are also demanding compensation to families of farmers who died during the same protest, as well as legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops.

    Senior farmer leaders like Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal, and Jogendra Ugraha will also be a part of this three-day protest.

