Remember and Never Forget: Colonel Kanwar Jaideep Singh, 6 Dogra

Col Kanwar Jaideep Singh gave the supreme sacrifice on August 18, 2002, while taking on terrorists in Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

Following his father's footsteps, Colonel Kanwar joined the Indian Army's 5 Dogra in 1980, and later, he moved to 6 Dogra in March 2002 to assume charge of the command.

He was deployed along the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir. On August 18, 2002, his patrol team met a group of terrorists in Nowshera, Rajouri. Without wasting any time, he swung into action and moved along with his troops to engage and eliminate them. In the ensuing fight, one of his teammates got injured. Col Kanwar diverted the terrorists' attention to evacuating the injured soldier.

After his evacuation, Col Kanwar and his men blocked the escape routes and continued the encounter. He killed two terrorists. However, he was severely injured in the heavy exchange of fire. He later succumbed to his injuries.

In his over 20-year military career, Col Kanwar received Shaurya Chakra twice -- first in 1997 when he was a Major and the second time in 2004 posthumously.

