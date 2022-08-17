India to join China in wargames with Russia in August-end?

The exercise is being held when tensions between China and the United States still prevail over Taiwan and the ongoing India-China border standoff. The exercise, which will conclude on September 5, will be conducted on 13 training grounds in Russia's Eastern Military District.

Amidst the fast-global evolving global scenario, India, China and Russia will participate in a multination strategic military wargame -- Vostok (East) -- to be held in Russia from August 30. However, India has not confirmed its participation yet. But the Chinese defence ministry has confirmed about its troops will participate in the exercise along with Indian soldiers. It has also mentioned that the PLA troops would travel to Russia to participate in war games along with India, Tajikistan, Mongolia, and other countries.

This would be the first exercise Russia has conducted after its invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has carried out special military operations in Kyiv since February this year. The exercise is also being held when tensions between China and the United States still prevail over Taiwan and the ongoing India-China border standoff. The exercise, which will conclude on September 5, will be conducted on 13 training grounds in Russia's Eastern Military District.