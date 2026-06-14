A heated exchange at a Uttarakhand post office has gone viral after residents accused staff of delaying Aadhaar card deliveries, leading to a sharp confrontation that included controversial remarks and social media outrage.

A confrontation between India Post staff and local residents in Uttarakhand has gone viral after a tense argument broke out inside a post office in Jara Jibli village of Pithoragarh district. The clip has triggered debate on social media over service delays and employee conduct.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Allegation of Undelivered Aadhaar Cards Triggers Argument

The dispute reportedly began when a local resident visited the post office and raised concerns that Aadhaar cards and other important parcels had not been delivered for months.

During the discussion, the villager allegedly found a bundle of Aadhaar cards and questioned the staff about the delay. This discovery escalated the situation, with both sides accusing each other of negligence and mismanagement.

Scroll to load tweet…

Verbal Exchange Turns Heated Inside Office Premises

What started as a complaint soon turned into a sharp verbal exchange. In the viral video, voices can be heard rising as tensions increase between the staff and the local resident.

The female postal employee is heard asking, “Ek ladki ka video kyun bana rahe ho?” (Why are you recording a woman?). She also objected to being filmed and accused the resident of disrespecting her position as a government employee.

“Ladki hun, tujhe fasa dungi” Line Draws Attention Online

The confrontation escalated further when the employee allegedly said, “Ladki hun, tujhe fasa dungi,” meaning “I am a woman, I will have you framed.” The remark has become the most discussed part of the viral clip and has sparked strong reactions online.

The postal staff defended themselves during the argument, saying that several recipients do not respond to calls and that not all parcels belong to the village. They also denied negligence and accused the resident of defaming the office.

Viral Video Sparks Debate on Social Media

After the clip surfaced, it quickly spread across platforms, with users divided in their reactions. While many demanded action against the staff, others called for a proper inquiry into both the service delay and the confrontation inside the post office.