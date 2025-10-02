The Ladakh administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the September 24 Leh protests that left four dead. Sonam Wangchuk’s wife defended him, rejecting anti-national claims and criticizing police conduct.

New Delhi: The Ladakh administration on Thursday, October 2 directed a magisterial inquiry into the violent protests that erupted on September 24 outside the BJP office in Leh town, which resulted in the deaths of four civilians. The protests coincided with a 35-day hunger strike led by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), demanding urgent talks with the central government on long-pending demands such as Statehood and Sixth Schedule status for the region. During the unrest, protesters set fire to the BJP office and damaged the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) premises, escalating tensions across the city. Following the violence, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under National Security Act (NSA) for inciting the protests. The protesters have stated that there will be no talks without the release of Wangchuk.

Probe to Ensure Accountability

The inquiry, headed by IAS officer Mukul Beniwal, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Nubra, will investigate the causes of the clashes, assess the actions of law enforcement, and identify those responsible. Officials have emphasized that the probe will be conducted in a time-bound manner to ensure accountability and restore public trust. The final report is expected within four weeks. Individuals with information about the incident, including photographs, videos, or written statements, are urged to present evidence to the inquiry officer between October 4 and 18 at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Leh. SDM Beniwal appealed for public cooperation to ensure a fair and transparent investigation.

Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, defended her husband, calling him innocent and condemning what she described as police torture against the people of Ladakh following the September 24 violence. She accused the Centre and the Ladakh administration of misusing law enforcement to suppress local residents. Drawing a comparison to colonial India, Angmo wrote on X that the current situation mirrored past oppression: “In 1857, 24,000 Britishers used 135,000 Indian sepoys to control 300 million Indians under the Queen’s orders. Today, a dozen administrators are misusing 2,400 Ladakhi police to oppress 3 lakh Ladakhis under instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs.”

She also rejected allegations that Wangchuk was in contact with a Pakistani intelligence operative, accusing the Ladakh police of pursuing an agenda. Angmo further questioned the MHA’s narrative, saying, “If India plays cricket with China, will the players or boards be anti-national? Attending a conference on glaciers affecting multiple countries does not make someone an ISI agent. The MHA should provide evidence.” The magisterial inquiry aims to unravel the sequence of events leading to the violence, holding accountable anyone responsible while addressing the concerns raised by civil society groups in the region.