Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, stressed the need to strengthen and empower MSMEs in Ladakh, with special emphasis on women Self Help Groups (SHGs) to boost livelihoods and promote Ladakhi handloom and handicraft products, a release said. "Unlocking the full potential of Ladakh's MSME sector will help create a thriving environment for sustainable economic growth," he stated.

Chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme in the Union Territory, the Lt Governor underscored the crucial role of the MSME sector in promoting local entrepreneurship, creating employment opportunities, and driving inclusive growth across Ladakh, it said. He appreciated the efforts being made to align the RAMP scheme with Ladakh's unique socio-economic strengths and cultural heritage.

Fostering Entrepreneurship and Skill Development

The Lt Governor lauded local entrepreneurs, artisans, and SHG members for taking Ladakh's indigenous products, particularly pashmina, to national and international markets. He reaffirmed the Administration's commitment to fostering skill development, innovation, and entrepreneurship among Ladakhi youth. "Every achievement brings us closer to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I urge Ladakhi youth to actively engage in entrepreneurship programmes and build their skills through training and capacity-building initiatives," he added.

RAMP Scheme and Strategic Plan

The meeting was attended by the Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Rudra Goud PT, who presented an overview of the RAMP scheme and its potential to enhance credit access, market linkages, technology adoption, and institutional capacity for MSMEs. He also highlighted the Ladakh Strategic Investment Plan (SIP) as the guiding framework for RAMP implementation, aimed at ensuring innovation-driven and sustainable MSME growth in the UT.

Amit Kumar Dwivedi, Regional Director (Northern Region), Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII)--the Project Management Unit (PMU) for the scheme--outlined the ongoing initiatives under the Enterprising Ladakh programme. The programme focuses on promoting entrepreneurship in higher education institutions and local communities through education, training, and advisory support.

Key Initiatives for MSME Growth

Dwivedi detailed a series of interventions planned for Ladakh's MSMEs, including buyer-seller meets, Brand Ladakh stalls at airports, MSME facilitation desks, branding and marketing workshops for artisans, training for women SHGs, e-commerce awareness, business incubators for fruit and yak-based products, support for the hospitality sector, and digital promotion platforms for Ladakh's unique offerings. Funding has been earmarked for the successful rollout of these activities, which will be implemented in collaboration with the Department of Industries and Commerce, UT Ladakh, it added.

Directive for Efficient Implementation

The Lt Governor directed officials to ensure that all initiatives under RAMP are executed efficiently and inclusively to empower local entrepreneurs and strengthen the region's economic resilience. (ANI)