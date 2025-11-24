Assam observed Lachit Borphukan Day, with people visiting Auniati Satra to see the legendary hengdang (sword) of the Ahom general. The weapon, used in the Battle of Saraighat, is preserved as a symbol of Assamese courage and patriotism.

Assam on Monday observed Lachit Borphukan Day, honouring the valour and patriotism of the great Ahom general and Assamese national hero. On this occasion, a large number of people visited the historic Auniati Satra, where the legendary hengdang (traditional Ahom sword) used by Lachit Borphukan is still preserved.

History of the Legendary Hengdang

The Auniati Satra was established in 1653 by Ahom king Swargadeo Jayadhwaj Singha, who donated land, property, and resources to the institution. Following this royal tradition, later Ahom kings continued offering various forms of support to the Satra. Among these royal gifts, Swargadeo Rudra Singha presented a special hengdang, which became a symbol of Assamese courage and strength.

This hengdang, a sword, was later used by Bir Lachit Borphukan, the pride of Assam. Historical records note that Lachit Borphukan used this hengdang during the famous Battle of Saraighat in March 1671, where he defeated the Mughal forces led by Ram Singh. The sword stands as a testament to Lachit's patriotism, bravery, and leadership in safeguarding Assam from the Mughal invasion. Today, this priceless 6-foot-long sword is preserved in the museum of Auniati Satra in Majuli, continuing to evoke the golden memories of the Battle of Saraighat.

Curator on the Hengdang's Significance

Curator of Auniati Satra museum Ananta Kalita told ANI "Lachit Borphukan is the pride of Assam. The legendary warrior fought the historic Battle of Saraighat against the Mughals in 1671. The weapon used by Lachit Borphukan in this war, known as the Hendang, is preserved at the Auniati Satra Museum. "Many tourists come here, especially to see the Hendang. Our Guru, Shri Shri Pitambar Deva Goswami, built this museum scientifically so that these historical artifacts can be preserved properly."

"Students also visit the museum to see Lachit Borphukan's Hendang, and they are told about the life and valour of the legendary warrior. Today is Lachit Divas. We pay our homage to the legendary and brave warrior on this day."

Public Tribute on Lachit Divas

On the occasion of Lachit Borphukan Day, people from various parts of the state visited Auniati Satra to witness this historic hengdang and pay tribute to the Assamese hero. (ANI)