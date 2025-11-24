The HP Cabinet hiked disaster relief aid to Rs 8 lakh and approved recruitment of 1,000 'Rogi Mitras', 800 police constables, and 150 civil engineers. It also cleared a 40% subsidy for converting taxis to EVs.

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved a significant increase in disaster relief assistance, raised major recruitment proposals, and cleared multiple administrative decisions, even as the political debate over the delay in Panchayat elections continued.

Disaster Relief Compensation Increased

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said the government had approved a Rs 1 lakh increase in relief assistance, raising the compensation for disaster-affected families from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. "The Cabinet has decided that in cases where an entire house is destroyed due to fire, the affected family will also be provided Rs 8 lakh as compensation," Negi said.

Major Recruitments and Green Mobility Push

The Cabinet also approved the reorganisation of Panchayats and several major recruitment decisions across departments. These include the hiring of 1,000 'Rogi Mitras' in the Health Department, 800 police constables, and 150 civil engineers, he added. In a push for green mobility, the government has also approved a 40% subsidy for converting regular taxis into electric vehicles.

Panchayat Election Delay Controversy

Amid ongoing controversy over delays in Panchayat elections, Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh reiterated that the matter was currently before the court. "The Chief Minister has already said earlier that elections will be held on time. At present, the Disaster Management Act is in force in the state, and the issue is sub judice. Therefore, nothing definitive can be said at this stage," Singh stated.

The opposition BJP has been accusing the government of intentionally delaying the polls, a charge the state government rejects, citing administrative and legal constraints in the aftermath of widespread disasters.

Revenue Minister Negi said the Cabinet meeting took up 64 agenda items, focusing on disaster relief, strengthening administrative capacity, and improving public service delivery. "The government is committed to supporting disaster-affected families, improving essential services, and creating employment opportunities," he told reporters. (ANI)