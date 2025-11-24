Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami mourned the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra, calling it an 'irreplaceable loss.' The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema passed away at his Mumbai home at the age of 89 after being unwell for some time.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday expressed grief on the demise of actor Dharmendra, saying that his passing is an "irreplaceable loss for the Indian film world."

In a post on X, CM Dhami paid tribute to the legendary actor, saying his smile and characters will always be remembered. "We have received the extremely sorrowful news of the demise of the renowned Indian actor Shri Dharmendra Ji. His passing is an irreplaceable loss for the Indian film world. Your smile and your characters will always be remembered by all of us," CM Dhami said. "We pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His feet and provide strength to the grieving family and his countless fans to bear this immense sorrow," he added.

'He Man' of Indian Cinema Passes Away at 89

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema, who had been unwell for some time, passed away at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89 on Monday. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment."Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 am on November 12.

Survived by Family

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

An Illustrious Career and Enduring Legacy

Popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as Sholay, Dharamveer, Chupke Chupke, Loafer, Jugnu, and Seeta Aur Geeta. He was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in 2024. In the film, he essayed the role of Shahid Kapoor's grandfather.

Prior to this film, in 2023, he surprised everyone with his stellar performance in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. He effortlessly rekindled the romantic aura he was always known for. Remember 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Anupama', 'Aas Paas', 'Pyar Hi Pyar', 'Blackmail', 'Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka', 'Mere Humdum Mere Dost', 'Jeevan Mrityu' and 'Aap Ki Parchhaiyan'? In each of these classics, he embodied the quintessential lover with unmatched grace. Decades later, that same charm continued to captivate even younger audiences through 'Life in a... Metro' and most recently, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

His film 'Ikkis' with Sriram Raghavan is set to release next month, in December. Even at 89, Dharmendra kept working tirelessly, inspiring generations not only with his zcraft but also with his discipline and healthy lifestyle.

Dharmendra maintained a fan base across all ages. His enduring charm transcended generations, and with his passing, he leaves behind a legacy cherished by admirers, colleagues, and the nation at large. (ANI)