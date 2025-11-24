Rajasthan made history as 6,100 women performed Ghoomar in Jaipur’s Central Park, setting an Asia Book of Records milestone. The festival celebrated tradition, unity, and cultural heritage, bringing together women from across the state.

Rajasthan witnessed history as 6,100 women gathered in Jaipur’s Central Park to perform Ghoomar in perfect synchrony, setting a new record in the Asia Book of Records. The festival brought together women of all ages, from nearby neighbourhoods to distant districts, united by their love for the traditional Rajasthani dance.

Months of Preparation Behind the Record

Weeks of preparation went into coordinating this massive performance. Women practised at schools, community centres, and homes, often balancing the rehearsals with housework, jobs, exams, and childcare. Mothers guided young daughters, while older women mentored others in steps and rhythms passed down over generations. By the time the participants arrived in Jaipur, the choreography felt like a shared achievement.

A Visual and Musical Spectacle

As the music began, the park transformed into a vibrant sea of colours, reds, pinks, greens, and golds. Skirts swirled in perfect harmony, and the rhythmic jingling of ghungroos blended with drum beats, creating a mesmerizing musical backdrop. Volunteers ensured smooth formations while spectators, especially children, cheered at every precise spin. Despite the sheer scale, each performer’s personal connection to the dance was palpable, making the display intimate yet grand.

Preserving Cultural Heritage

Ghoomar is deeply rooted in Rajasthan’s culture, traditionally performed at weddings and celebrations. This festival highlighted its enduring significance, showing that cultural traditions thrive when communities actively preserve them. Thousands of women dancing together symbolized the continuity of heritage, turning what is often a private, familial art form into a public celebration of collective identity.

Celebration and Recognition

The announcement of the Asia Book of Records achievement was met with cheers, raised arms, and joyful embraces. The recognition was not just for the flawless performance on the day but also for the dedication, discipline, and collaboration that had gone into weeks of practice. The festival became a testament to the power of community in keeping traditions alive while achieving something unprecedented.