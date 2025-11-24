Veteran actor Dharmendra, known as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, has died at 89. BJP chief JP Nadda called his demise an 'irreparable loss for Indian cinema'. He starred in iconic films like Sholay and is survived by his family.

Bharatiya Janata Party National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda, said on Monday that the demise of renowned film actor Dharmendra is an "irreparable loss for Indian cinema."

"The demise of the renowned film actor Dharmendra ji is an irreparable loss for Indian cinema and the art world," Nadda posted on X in hindi. "Through his impactful acting, he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of cinema lovers. With his simplicity and vibrant performances, he has ruled the hearts of art lovers in the country and the world for decades" https://x.com/JPNadda/status/1992886435897287058?s=20

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema, who had been unwell for some time, passed away at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89 on Monday.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

Popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as Sholay, Dharamveer, Chupke Chupke, Loafer, Jugnu, and Seeta Aur Geeta.

Dharmendra maintained a fan base across all ages. His enduring charm transcended generations, and with his passing, he leaves behind a legacy cherished by admirers, colleagues, and the nation at large. (ANI)