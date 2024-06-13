Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Who is KG Abraham, the head of NBTC Group?

Kuwait Fire Tragedy: The building in Kuwait that caught fire was leased by Malayali businessman KG Abraham. Over 50 Indians including 24 Malayalis lost their lives in the tragedy.

The building in Kuwait that caught fire, resulting in the deaths of over 50 people, including Indians, was leased by Malayali businessman KG Abraham. The building, which housed employees of NBTC Group, one of Kuwait's largest construction companies, was managed by KG Abraham, who serves as its partner and managing director.

NBTC is one of the largest construction companies in Kuwait. This company has many labour camps in various parts of Kuwait. A fire broke out in Camp No. 4 of NBTC Company in the Mangaf region on Wednesday (June 12) morning.

Who is KG Abraham?

KG Abraham, the founder and chairman of KGA Group, is a prominent figure in engineering goods manufacturing and exporting since 1977. He is a native of Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta, Kerala. At 69, he also owns the five-star hotel Crowne Plaza in Kochi.

Abraham, a business magnate who has resided in Kuwait for three decades, serves as the Managing Director of both the NBTC Group and the Kerala-based KGA Group. He played a pivotal role in supporting the people of Kerala during the floods of 2018 and 2019.

The KGA Group operates multiple facilities in crude oil-related sectors across Kuwait and the Middle East. Additionally, it holds interests in diverse industries such as education, tourism, real estate, marketing, and oil. Recently, the group has made investments in several startup companies.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has declared financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of Malayalees who lost their lives in the Kuwait building fire. Additionally, Rs 1 lakh will be provided to each of the injured. Health Minister Veena George has been appointed as the state government's representative and will coordinate the rescue efforts in Kuwait. As many as 24 Malayalis were killed in the fire tragedy.

