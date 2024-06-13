Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Who is KG Abraham, the head of NBTC Group?

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: The building in Kuwait that caught fire was leased by Malayali businessman KG Abraham. Over 50 Indians including 24 Malayalis lost their lives in the tragedy. 

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Who is KG Abraham, the head of NBTC Group? anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 3:09 PM IST

    The building in Kuwait that caught fire, resulting in the deaths of over 50 people, including Indians, was leased by Malayali businessman KG Abraham. The building, which housed employees of NBTC Group, one of Kuwait's largest construction companies, was managed by KG Abraham, who serves as its partner and managing director.

    NBTC is one of the largest construction companies in Kuwait. This company has many labour camps in various parts of Kuwait. A fire broke out in Camp No. 4 of NBTC Company in the Mangaf region on Wednesday (June 12) morning. 

    Who is KG Abraham?

    KG Abraham, the founder and chairman of KGA Group, is a prominent figure in engineering goods manufacturing and exporting since 1977. He is a native of Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta, Kerala. At 69, he also owns the five-star hotel Crowne Plaza in Kochi. 

    Abraham, a business magnate who has resided in Kuwait for three decades, serves as the Managing Director of both the NBTC Group and the Kerala-based KGA Group. He played a pivotal role in supporting the people of Kerala during the floods of 2018 and 2019.

    The KGA Group operates multiple facilities in crude oil-related sectors across Kuwait and the Middle East. Additionally, it holds interests in diverse industries such as education, tourism, real estate, marketing, and oil. Recently, the group has made investments in several startup companies.

    Meanwhile, the Kerala government has declared financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of Malayalees who lost their lives in the Kuwait building fire. Additionally, Rs 1 lakh will be provided to each of the injured. Health Minister Veena George has been appointed as the state government's representative and will coordinate the rescue efforts in Kuwait. As many as 24 Malayalis were killed in the fire tragedy.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 3:09 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan Opposition leader Shibli Faraz lauds India's efficient, transparent electoral process; WATCH viral video snt

    Pak Opposition leader Shibli Faraz lauds India's efficient, transparent electoral process; WATCH viral video

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: How a water tank saved Malayali Nalinakshan from certain death anr

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: How a water tank saved Malayali from certain death

    Politicians allegedly put pressure on Karnataka govt to relieve actor Darshan from Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Is Karnataka Govt under pressure from politicians to relieve actor Darshan?

    Betrayal vs Trust: The stark contrast between the mega brothers Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan gcw

    Betrayal vs Trust: The stark contrast between the mega brothers Chiranjeevi and Pawan

    Odisha BJP government fulfils poll promise, all 4 gates of Jagannath Temple open for devotees from today gcw

    Odisha BJP government fulfils poll promise, all 4 gates of Jagannath Temple open for devotees from today

    Recent Stories

    Apple becomes the most valuable company again, overtakes THIS company in market cap gcw

    Apple becomes the most valuable company again, overtakes THIS company in market cap

    5 SHOCKING details of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's fan's murder case RBA

    5 SHOCKING details of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's fan's murder case

    Pakistan Opposition leader Shibli Faraz lauds India's efficient, transparent electoral process; WATCH viral video snt

    Pak Opposition leader Shibli Faraz lauds India's efficient, transparent electoral process; WATCH viral video

    Shah Rukh Khan shared about how Gauri protected him by keeping quiet ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan shared about how Gauri protected him by keeping quiet

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: How a water tank saved Malayali Nalinakshan from certain death anr

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: How a water tank saved Malayali from certain death

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon