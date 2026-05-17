A 29-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her 35-year-old harasser in Mahabubnagar, Telangana. The accused was subsequently caught and assaulted by locals and later died from his injuries while undergoing treatment in hospital.

A 29-year-old woman was stabbed to death in the limits of the Jedcherla police station of Mahabubnagar district. The accused, a 35-year-old man, was caught and assaulted by locals and later died while undergoing treatment, police said. The accused had been harassing the woman for several days over a love proposal.

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The victim, a native of Ongole, was residing in Jedcherla and working as a receptionist. She was earlier employed at Sri Chaitanya and Narayana colleges in Hyderabad. Police confirmed that both the victim and the accused are dead. A case has been registered at the Jedcherla police station, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to a police official, "A man brutally stabbed a lady to death with a knife on the spot. Locals caught him and attacked him, and he died while undergoing treatment. The accused had been harassing the lady for some days over a love proposal. She worked at Sri Chaitanya and Narayana colleges in Hyderabad and was a native of Ongole, currently residing in Jedcherla and working as a receptionist. Both the victim and the accused are dead. The victim was 29 years old, and the accused was 35. We have registered a case and sent their bodies for PME." Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway.

Two Women Found Dead in Moinabad

On Saturday, two women were found dead in a farmhouse in Moinabad, Ranga Reddy district, police said. Police, along with a clues team, reached the spot and are investigating the matter. The Cyberabad Police official stated," We have reached the spot and are investigating the matter, and we will provide more details later.

Brothers Drown in Medchal-Malkajgiri

Earlier on May 11, in a separate incident, two brothers were found dead in Kowkur Cheruvu lake under the Jawahar Nagar police station limits in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, officials said. According to police, locals alerted authorities about the incident, following which a police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies. Police suspect that the two men drowned while swimming in the lake.

"We received information from locals and reached the spot. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted for post-mortem examination. We have registered a case and are investigating. We suspect both the deceased had come to swim and drowned," Jawahar Nagar Police said.

The deceased were identified as Krishna (35) and Mohan (38), who were brothers, police added. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)