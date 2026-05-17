Telangana Chamber of Chemists and Druggists met AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, demanding action against illegal e-pharmacies. Owaisi assured support, promising to raise the issue in Parliament and backing their nationwide bandh.

A delegation of the Telangana Chamber of Chemists and Druggists met AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday and requested his support for certain demands. The delegation demanded immediate action against illegal e-pharmacy operations and withdrawal of Notification GSR 817(E) dated 28.08.2018 issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

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It further asked for support from Owaisin over the withdrawal of Notification G.S.R. 220(E) dated 26.03.2020 issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owaisi Assures Support in Parliament

Owaisi assured the delegation that the party would support their demands. He also stated that he would raise these issues in Parliament during the upcoming Monsoon Session. Owaisi further extended full support to the one-day nationwide bandh call given by the association on 20th May 2026. (ANI)