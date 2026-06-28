HD Kumaraswamy says he is ready to discuss the Bidadi crisis with the CM, but only with farmers present. He slammed the govt over the township project, alleging real estate interests, and said his party is prepared for a legal battle.

Kumaraswamy Sets Conditions for Bidadi Crisis Talks

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he is still ready to discuss the Bidadi crisis with the Chief Minister, but insisted the meeting should be held in the presence of farmers, not at Vidhana Soudha.

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Speaking to the media at the party's state office JP Bhavan, Kumaraswamy said, "I am still ready to sit with farmers and discuss the Bidadi crisis. If the Chief Minister comes, I will also come."

"I wrote a letter to the Chief Minister about the plight of Bidadi farmers. He has not replied to it so far. When I invited him to sit and discuss with farmers, he did not come," he said.

"I am still ready to go to Bidadi and discuss the issue sitting among farmers. Instead of doing that, they are bringing outsiders with no connection to Bidadi and staging protests," the Union Minister alleged. "Everyone knows they are more interested in real estate deals than farmers' welfare. There is no need to hold meetings behind four walls, keeping out farmers who are losing land. Such meetings serve no purpose," he said.

JD(S) Ready for Legal Battle Over Bidadi Project

Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) is fully prepared for a legal battle against the Bidadi Township project. "Our party stands with the farmers. Farmers have been protesting for 475 days. Ultimately, it will have to be decided in court. The government is playing with the sentiments of the people there. They are acting out of prestige. They have opened the doors for irregularities worth thousands of crores. They are out to loot in the name of the project," he alleged.

'No Need for Akbar-Birbal Stories': Kumaraswamy Hits Back at CM

Responding to DK Shivakumar's remark that "some are wringing their hands because I became CM," Kumaraswamy said, "Only wringing hands? Are they not clutching their stomachs? I have also seen the CM's chair. No need for Akbar-Birbal stories. They should listen to the story of the people of the state. Three farmers have committed suicide. They should talk about farmers and solutions to their problems."

On Caste Politics and Governance

"People gave him paper and pen to grow as a Vokkaliga leader. Let him grow. We have no problem. Use the opportunity honestly, leave old habits. You can become CM in 2028 too. Don't do illegal things in the name of development," Kumaraswamy said.

"Should we support anti-people work in the name of caste? Our party will not stop raising its voice against grabbing people's property. Did all Kurubas prosper after Siddaramaiah became CM? Aren't most in that community still struggling? Will all Vokkaligas live wonderfully if DK Shivakumar becomes CM? People are watching how happy farmers are because of them," he added.

"Who is responsible for Bengaluru's condition today? I speak without any compromise. When it comes to people's problems, I criticize without hesitation. When people's property and government land are looted, can we stay silent out of caste bias?" he asked.

'Closed Chapter' on Cross-Voting

On the cross-voting issue in the Legislative Council polls, Kumaraswamy said it is a "closed chapter" and refused to discuss the fact-finding committee report submitted by the BJP. "I have already said this issue should be left here. There is no need to give much importance to cross-voting. I don't want to discuss it further," he said.

Calls for Calm Over Chikkaballapur Incident

Referring to the Chikkaballapur incident during Kempegowda Jayanthi, the Union Minister said, "Some have a habit of making provocative statements. No need to give them importance. The clash was unnecessary. Our workers should not get agitated by such statements. One group works only to provoke. So don't bother about such people. Throwing slippers is not our culture. Don't shout slogans against anyone. Don't create unrest in society. In such situations, I ask you to remain calm." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)