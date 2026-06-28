TMC's Kunal Ghosh demanded a probe into the alleged Ram Mandir donation scam, stating the allegations are from within the BJP. A court in Ayodhya sent eight accused to judicial custody in the case, recovering nearly Rs 80 lakh from them.

TMC Demands Probe into Alleged Scam

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Sunday demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, alleging that the accusations were emerging from within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) itself. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said the matter should not be suppressed and urged that the name of Lord Ram should not be tarnished. "We will say just one thing: do not tarnish the name of Ram. Such a massive scam. We don't know what this is, how it happened, or how it was done, but the allegations that are surfacing are coming from their (BJP's) side," he said.

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Questioning the BJP over the allegations, Ghosh added, "What have they done in the name of Ram? We want a full investigation into this matter. There should be no attempt to suppress this case."

8 Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

Meanwhile, a court in Ayodhya on Friday sent eight accused to judicial custody till June 29 in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. The accused were produced before the local court after being arrested.

KC Verma, Prosecution Officer at the Ayodhya Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, told reporters that all eight accused had been remanded to judicial custody till Monday and would be produced before the court again on June 29. "In total, Rs 79,85,493 was recovered from them, except for one accused, Subhash. Nothing was recovered from him, though he was involved in the conspiracy. Different amounts were recovered from the others," he said.

Verma said eight accused have been arrested-- Avinash Shukla, Ankalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Rama Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, and Rama Shankar (alias Tinnu).

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 25 in connection with the case. According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government. (ANI)