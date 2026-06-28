India launched its nationwide Pulse Polio Immunisation drive for children aged 0-5. Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal highlighted state efforts, while Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel kicked off the campaign in his state for 83 lakh kids.

The nationwide Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme is underway on Sunday, with special attention being given to children from birth up to five years of age .

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Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said that health teams are active across the state and said that people have been sensitised through different platforms inclduing social media. "... Today, Pulse Polio Day is being observed across the country as part of the national campaign. In Chhattisgarh, the drive began at the District Hospital, in my observation. Health teams are active everywhere to ensure that no child aged 0-5 misses the drop. Awareness has been raised through society, social media, and the dedicated efforts of Anganwadi workers, health staff and officials, he told ANI

Gujarat Launches Statewide Drive

The nationwide Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme is underway on Sunday, with special attention being given to children from birth up to five years of age. Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday launched the statewide Pulse Polio Campaign from Gandhinagar by administering polio drops to children, marking the commencement of the state's anti-polio immunisation drive under the Polio Eradication Programme.

The campaign aims to administer the oral polio vaccine to more than 83.49 lakh children in the 0-5-year age group across the state. According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, to implement the drive, the Health Department has set up 32,997 polio booths across the state. A total of 65,994 health teams, working under the supervision of 6,599 supervisors, have been deployed to ensure that every eligible child receives the vaccine.

Sustained Vigilance Crucial for Polio-Free Status

Although India has remained polio-free since 2011, health officials emphasised that sustained vigilance is essential as wild poliovirus continues to circulate in neighbouring Pakistan and Afghanistan. They said every Pulse Polio round plays a crucial role in maintaining India's immunity barrier and preventing the reintroduction of the disease. (ANI)