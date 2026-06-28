BRS's K T Rama Rao slammed the Telangana Congress govt, alleging it failed on poll promises, neglected farmers with power cuts and urea shortages, and stalled irrigation projects. He accused the govt of mismanaging finances and environmental issues.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Telangana, alleging that it had failed to fulfil its poll promises, neglected farmers, and stalled key irrigation projects. Addressing the BRS General Body meeting in Vikarabad district, KTR, who attended the programme despite suffering from fever, also guided party workers on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the party's membership registration drive.

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"Even though I have a fever, I came to Vikarabad. Just breathing the air here cures illnesses. Vikarabad is a wonderful tourist destination. The water, air and nature here are all like medicine," he said.

KTR Hits Out at Congress Govt Over Finances

Targeting the Congress government over the state's finances, KTR criticised the Telangana Assembly Speaker for alleging that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had left behind huge debts. "The Speaker says KCR left behind huge debts. A Speaker holding a constitutional office should not make such statements; they only diminish the dignity of the office," he said.

He said the debt figures during the BRS government's tenure had already been placed before Parliament. "When KCR came to power in 2014, the state's debt was Rs 72,000 crore. When he left office, it was Rs 3.52 lakh crore. This means the additional debt incurred during his tenure was about Rs 2.80 lakh crore," KTR said, adding that the borrowings were utilised for welfare programmes, medical colleges, Gurukul schools, pension enhancement and 24-hour free electricity for farmers.

Alleges Neglect of Farmers and Broken Promises

Questioning the Congress government's performance in the agriculture sector, KTR asked why farmers were facing shortages of urea and power cuts despite such problems not existing during the BRS regime. "Why is urea no longer available now when it was available during KCR's rule? During KCR's tenure, farmers received 24-hour electricity. Now there are power cuts. Rythu Bandhu assistance used to be given on time, and farm loan waivers were implemented," he said.

He also alleged that the Congress had failed to honour its election promises. "They promised to waive loans up to Rs 2 lakh if elected. They also promised benefits for tenant farmers and agricultural labourers. They had said Rythu Bandhu would never be discontinued. They came to power by making false and deceptive promises," he alleged.

KTR said the Congress had promised to implement six guarantees within 100 days but had failed to deliver even after two-and-a-half years. "It has now been two and a half years, and not a single promise has been fulfilled. Yet they continue making irresponsible statements without shame. The people are keeping track of Congress's failures. Soon, their game will be over and their shop will be closed. They say more cases are being filed against us. The more cases they file, the bigger leaders we become," he said.

Expressing confidence about the party's future, he said, "In 2028, KCR will once again become the Chief Minister. That is why Congress leaders are trying to loot as much as they can while they are in power."

He also cautioned the police against exceeding their authority. "To the police, I say: perform your duty, but don't exceed your authority. When we return to power, we will hold those responsible accountable," he said.

'Development and Environment Sidelined'

KTR also criticised the Congress government over environmental and development issues. He alleged that the previous BRS government had refused to allot land for a proposed Navy radar project at Damagundam because around 1.2 million trees would have been cut down. "Revanth Reddy is afraid of Prime Minister Modi. As soon as Modi asked, he handed over 2,900 acres of land," he alleged.

Referring to the Musi River project, KTR said, "They say they will develop the Musi River, but they are cutting down trees. If they destroy trees in the name of development, how can we trust them? The BJP and Congress are together strangling the Musi."

"They tried to stop the Palamuru-Rangareddy Project by filing court cases, even though it would provide irrigation to 10,000 acres in the Vikarabad constituency. We completed 90 per cent of the project, but after Congress came to power, they sidelined it because its completion would remind people of KCR," he claimed.

Accuses CM's Family of Land Grabbing, Speaker of Bias

KTR also criticised the Telangana Assembly Speaker over legislators switching parties. "The Speaker has become like Dhritarashtra. When our MLAs switched parties, he ignored it even though they openly campaigned wearing the new party's scarves," he alleged.

He further accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's family members of grabbing land and raised the slogan, "Revanth Reddy's family members are grabbing land. Congress must go; KCR must return."

Urges Party Workers to Strengthen Organisation

Appealing to party workers to strengthen the organisation, KTR said the BRS had already constituted committees in all 284 polling booths in the district, with 10 members in each committee. "We have formed committees in all 284 polling booths, with 10 members in each, making a total of 2,840 committee members. Everyone should enroll in the party membership drive. The membership ID card will give you greater recognition when our government returns to power. Let us raise the pink flag once again and lead the state back onto the path of development," he said.

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