Suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta backed the UCC with a call for consensus and supported 'Love Jihad' laws. Conversely, Imam Maulana Mohammad Shafiq Qasmi opposed the UCC, urging unbiased deliberation on laws targeting specific communities.

Suspended TMC Leader Backs UCC with Caveats

Suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Riju Dutta on Sunday backed the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying there should be a common law for all citizens, but it should be introduced with consensus after consulting all stakeholders.

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Speaking to ANI, Dutta said the UCC was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto and the ruling party had the mandate to implement its promises. "UCC is part of BJP's manifesto. Naturally, the party currently in power will fulfil all the promises made in its manifesto. Opposition parties might raise a hue and cry about the UCC, but given the numbers the BJP has, the bill will certainly pass," he said.

Responding to concerns over the impact of the proposed law in West Bengal, he said, "My only point is that if the bill is introduced with consensus after consulting all stakeholders... There should be a single law. That is absolutely right for the country... why would there be trouble in Bengal? Trouble would only arise if the opposition goes and incites those who follow Islam," Dutta said.

Support for 'Love Jihad', 'Land Jihad' Laws

On the proposed 'Love Jihad' and 'Land Jihad' laws, Dutta supported the state government's move, saying such practices should be addressed through legislation. "The government is introducing laws against 'Love Jihad', 'Land Jihad', and forced conversions because the Chief Minister himself has spoken about this. Is 'Love Jihad' not happening in the country? It is happening. Is 'Land Jihad' not happening? It is happening. What about forceful religious conversion? It is happening everywhere. All of this is an injustice; it is a crime. If the government wants to introduce a law to put a stop to such injustice, what is wrong with that?" he said.

Imam Qasmi Opposes Proposed UCC

Meanwhile, Imam Maulana Mohammad Shafiq Qasmi opposed the proposed Uniform Civil Code, saying it is neither in the interest of the country nor in the interest of its people. "The Uniform Civil Code is neither in the interest of the country nor in the interest of its people. If the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code were to benefit any community in India, please point it out. Even if it meant a loss for Muslims but a benefit for our Hindu brothers and sisters or other communities, one might accept it. However, targeting a single community or framing a law specifically with that in mind does not seem appropriate," he told ANI.

Calls for Unbiased Approach to 'Jihad' Laws

On the state government's proposal to bring 'Land Jihad' and 'Love Jihad' laws, Qasmi urged the government to approach the issue without sectarian bias. "I would like to convey a message to the government: this matter requires calm and rational deliberation, free from the lens of sectarian prejudice--whether it concerns 'Love Jihad' or any other form of 'Jihad.' You certainly have the right to enact such laws. However, if a Hindu woman marries a Muslim man, it is labelled 'Love Jihad'; but what happens if a Hindu man marries a Muslim woman? Will a law be enacted for that scenario as well, and will the same punishment apply? If the punishment is identical for both cases, then go ahead--there is no objection," he said.

West Bengal CM Vows UCC Implementation

The remarks come amid heightened political activity over the proposed Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday stated that the UCC would be implemented in the state following the model adopted in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam, and said a committee has been constituted under a sitting inquiry authority to examine its implementation. (ANI)