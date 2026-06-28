Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced a Special Public Prosecutor for the ED officials attack case. The move comes after an accused got bail, with the state replacing the existing prosecutor for allegedly helping the accused get bail.

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday announced that the State government will appoint a Special Public Prosecutor in the case related to the alleged attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials following raids conducted at the residence of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The announcement came after the ninth accused in the case was granted bail, with the Public Prosecutor allegedly arguing before the court in a manner contrary to the police report.

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Govt Promises Swift Action

Chennithala told media personnel here that the government had decided to immediately replace the existing prosecutor and ensure effective prosecution of the case. "There is no doubt about it. The government has been in office for only a month, so it has not yet been time to appoint prosecutors in general. However, we have decided to appoint a Special Public Prosecutor in this case. The notification will be issued within the next two hours," Chennithala said.

He further announced that Public Prosecutor Geena Kumari would be removed from the case with immediate effect. "The attack on Enforcement Directorate officials is an extremely serious case and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. We are examining how to remove the prosecutor who allegedly colluded to help the accused secure bail. Based on the recommendations of the Director General of Prosecution and the Advocate General, a new Special Public Prosecutor will be appointed today itself and will appear in court tomorrow," he added.

Background of the ED Attack Case

The case stems from an incident on May 28 when alleged supporters of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) attacked ED officials and damaged their vehicles after the agency conducted searches at multiple locations across Kerala, including the residence of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in connection with the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) money laundering case.

Following the incident, Kerala Director General of Police Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar said police had registered a case against eight people and identified several others allegedly involved in the attack, assuring that strict legal action would be taken against all those responsible. (ANI)