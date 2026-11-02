Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy questions the Karnataka government's delay in forming an SIT to probe an alleged sting operation, accusing officials of avoiding High Court directions while criticizing the handling of recent police arrests.

Kumaraswamy Questions Delay in Forming SIT for Alleged Sting Operation

Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday questioned Priyank Kharge over the delay in constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged 'sting operation', asking, “Why is Karnataka Cabinet Minister afraid". He alleged that the state government was avoiding the investigation despite directions from the High Court.

Speaking to reporters after addressing a press conference, Kumaraswamy said that if there was a prima facie case in the matter, the issue should be investigated and questioned why the SIT had not been constituted so far. “Without any prima facie case, who can take any kind of manipulation? If any prima facie case is there, definitely we are going to raise this issue. Why is he afraid? Why has it not been given to the SIT? The High Court already gave directions for the SIT, and police officers were also named. But these people went to the Supreme Court, and they have taken shelter of the Supreme Court not to actually constitute this SIT. Why have they not constituted the SIT up till now?” Kumaraswamy said.

Controversy Surrounding Police Arrests

Questioning the police account regarding the arrest of a man identified as Nitesh Kumar in connection with the case, the Union Minister disputed the claim that he was arrested from his residence. “Did the police officers arrest the man named Nitesh Kumar from Kumaraswamy's residence? Now you have brought that man to court. He gave his address in Ghaziabad. On 23rd October, he was arrested from Indirapuram in Ghaziabad,” he said while addressing PC.

Responding to Priyank Kharge's allegations that he was being targeted and was subsequently using central agencies, Kumaraswamy denied seeking any intervention or assistance from anyone in Delhi. “What is necessary for me in my life, or even for my family? Even when my brother's family was facing difficulties, we never begged anyone in Delhi,” he said.

Allegations and Government Response

He further denied asking anyone to take any action in the matter and referred to Kharge's own allegation that the incident was carried out by members of a Congress leader's family. “I never asked anyone to do anything of that sort. He himself alleged that this incident was carried out by members of a Congress leader's family,” Kumaraswamy said.

Accusing the Congress leaders of attempting to divert attention from the issue, he called for an investigation into events dating back to 2011. “Today, they will say one thing; tomorrow, they will say something else. They want to divert attention from this issue. If we properly investigate everything dating back to 2011, ultimately...” he said.

Further, referring to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner's press release on the matter, Kumaraswamy questioned the urgency behind stating Kannada Rajyotsava, which he described as a public holiday. “Yesterday, despite it being a public holiday and everyone celebrating Kannada Rajyotsava, what was the urgency in calling the media and publishing the press release? Why was it done in such a hurry? I know what the present Chief Minister, the DGP and other officers discussed at the stadium after the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations. I know what they decided before going public,” he said.

He also criticised the media coverage of the police commissioner's statement, alleging that it was being presented as a setback for him. “The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner's statement has been interpreted in many different ways in the media. You have started news as if it is a boomerang for Kumaraswamy,” he said.

The investigation into case number 56/26, the alleged sting operation controversy, registered at the CCB Police Station has progressed, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said on Sunday. Addressing the media, the Commissioner said an accused named Ritesh Pandey has been arrested in New Delhi in connection with the case.

Kumaraswamy also raised questions over the coverage of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, stating that the occasion had not found a place in the following day's newspapers. “Yesterday was the 71st Rajyotsava, but it did not appear in today's newspapers at all,” he said. (ANI)