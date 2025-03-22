user
Kukrail Night Safari to begin soon: Phase-1 construction of CM Yogi’s mega project to finish in 24 months

The Yogi government is launching India's first 'Kukrail Night Safari and Adventure Park' next month. Phase-1 construction, costing Rs 631 crore, includes animal enclosures, an amusement area, and modern facilities, aiming for completion within 24 months.

Published: Mar 22, 2025, 3:39 PM IST

The Yogi government is set to begin the construction and development of the 'Kukrail Night Safari and Adventure Park,' India's first-of-its-kind night safari, next month. As part of CM Yogi’s vision, the Technical Cell of the Planning Department has prepared a detailed blueprint to ensure its timely execution.  

According to the plan, Phase-1 construction will be carried out in EPC mode and is expected to be completed within 24 months, with work set to commence in April.  

The project will feature 38 types of animal enclosures, an amusement activity area, an administration block, a 7D theater, an art gallery, and a grand entry gateway. 

Additionally, a cafeteria, entrance plaza, quarantine ward, veterinary hospital, and five types of residential blocks for staff will be developed.

To enhance security and management, a modern CCTV surveillance system will also be installed, along with various other development and infrastructure works.

As per CM Yogi’s vision, the Kukrail Night Safari and Adventure Park will be developed in two phases, with the government approving a budget of over Rs 1,500 crore for its construction and development. Of this, construction and development works in Phase-1 will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 631 crore (excluding GST).  

In Phase-1, Night Safari enclosures will be built over 65,254 square meters of Kukrail forest, while the entire project will span 34.59 lakh square meters (855.07 acres).  

The Planning Department has already prepared a master plan, and based on this, construction and development work is set to begin in April.

The enclosures at Kukrail Night Safari will house a diverse range of animals, including Indian lion, caracal, leopard, nilgai, blackbuck, chinkara, sloth bear, barasingha, deer, hog deer, jackal, Himalayan black bear, and striped hyena.  

Additionally, enclosures will be built for 38 other species such as gharial, wild boar, Bengal tiger, fishing cat, otter, crocodile, zebra, sitatunga, hippopotamus, African buffalo, owl, python, cobra, viper, flying fox, flying squirrel, palm civet, wild cat, wolf, slow loris, and Indian porcupine.

Under the project, a range of services and facilities will be developed, including gardening, landscaping, roads and footpaths, parking, pathways, sports facilities, compound walls, watchman cabins, internal and external gates, external development, drainage, and signage installation.  

As per the master plan, a tram service will be introduced within the night safari, with dedicated tram storage and running lines constructed at various enclosures.  

Additionally, a state-of-the-art 7D theater with a seating capacity of 200 will be built, along with an art gallery within the complex. An entrance plaza featuring three entry gateways, ticket counters, and designated entrances will also be developed.  

The project will further include the construction of 10 toilet blocks and 4 kiosk blocks.

Under the project, five types of residential blocks, including a director's bungalow, will be constructed. These will also feature facilities such as veterinarian bungalows, a fire-fighting unit, staff residences, and an auditorium.  

Once construction is complete, a modern CCTV surveillance system, public address system, and Integrated Building Management System (IBMS) will be installed and made operational.

