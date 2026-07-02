BRS Working President KTR launched a sharp attack on CM Revanth Reddy, accusing the Congress govt of 'cowardice' for avoiding a debate on state debt and using police to suppress opposition, citing the arrest of Harish Rao.

BRS Slams Govt's 'Cowardice' Over Debt Debate

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accusing the ruling Congress government of "cowardice" and "running away" from a public debate on state debt, while alleging misuse of police to suppress opposition voices.

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Addressing the issue, KTR said the entire episode reflected what he termed the "sheer cowardice of the ruling dispensation." He alleged that despite publicly challenging the opposition, the government later backed out of a proposed debate. "The entire state has witnessed the cowardice of this government. They first throw challenges and then retreat when it comes to facing facts," KTR said.

He further claimed that the BRS had made elaborate arrangements at Telangana Bhavan, including placing a chair and shawl, to receive Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who had allegedly said he would visit the party office. "We waited for over three hours, but instead of coming, the minister chose to hide, and the government created high drama elsewhere," he added.

Allegations of Police Misuse to Suppress Opposition

Strongly condemning the arrest of senior leader T. Harish Rao and other party members, KTR called it a "shameful display of cowardice" by the government. He also claimed that he himself was stopped by police when attempting to proceed towards Gun Park on foot.

"This government lacks the spine to face us in a democratic debate. Instead of discussion, they are using police force to silence opposition voices," he said. KTR further criticised restrictions on party leaders even from meeting those detained at the Kanchanbagh Police Station, terming it an "assault on democratic rights."

KTR Challenges CM to Special Assembly Session

The BRS working president challenged the Chief Minister to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly. "If you have the courage, convene a special Assembly session immediately. Give us the floor without cutting microphones, and we will expose two and a half years of hollow governance and corruption," he said.

He also accused the Congress government of engaging in "diversion politics" and failing to implement electoral promises. "Under the guise of Praja Palana, a destructive rule has been unleashed. They made 420 promises and have failed on most of them," KTR alleged.

The BRS leader also accused the Congress leadership of misleading the public on Telangana's debt figures. "RBI and CAG clearly state that the previous BRS government's debt stood at ₹2.80 lakh crore. But the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are presenting fabricated and contradictory numbers to mislead people," he said.

KTR Questions BJP's Silence, Alleges Nexus with Congress

Turning his criticism towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), KTR questioned its silence on alleged corruption issues in the state. He referred to the alleged "RR Tax" issue and said, "Even the Prime Minister spoke about it, but there is no follow-up action. Why is there silence?"

He also demanded clarity from Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on the status of an alleged Enforcement Directorate probe into Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. KTR further alleged irregularities in AMRUT tenders and questioned the awarding of contracts, alleging a "Congress-BJP nexus" in the state. "The secret understanding between Congress and BJP is now exposed before the people of Telangana," he claimed.

BRS Vows to Intensify Agitation Across Telangana

Reiterating BRS' stand, KTR said the party would intensify agitation against the government. He announced that BRS would launch statewide protests, including Rythu Sangrama Sadassulu and youth-student conventions, to highlight what he called the "betrayal" of the Congress government.

"We will not let this government escape accountability. Even if they ran away today, we will chase them down politically and expose them before the people of Telangana," KTR said, adding that the party would continue its fight "on behalf of four crore people of the state."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)