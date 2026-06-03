BRS Working President KT Rama Rao gifted tablets to 30 top-performing Class 10 students in Sircilla under the 'Gift A Smile' initiative. He urged them to use the tech for educational growth and achieve greater success in the future.

As part of the "Gift A Smile" initiative, BRS Working President and MLA of Sircilla Assembly Constituency KT Rama Rao on Tuesday distributed tablets to the top 30 students who achieved outstanding results in the Class 10 annual examinations, a release said. The distribution ceremony was held at Geethanagar Zilla Parishad High School, where he also congratulated the students on their achievement.

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KTR's Message to Meritorious Students

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that these incentives, presented in recognition of the students' hard work and dedication, would "motivate them to strive for even greater goals". He emphasised that technological knowledge is "essential" for students in today's digital era and encouraged them to "use the tablets effectively" for their educational development and to achieve "greater success" in the future, the note stated.

KTR noted that students from Sircilla "possess the potential" to excel not only at the state level but also at national and international levels. He stated that encouraging talent is an "important step" toward the overall development of society.

Community Leaders Applaud Initiative

The program, was attended by the Headmistress of Geethanagar Zilla Parishad High School, Sharada, teachers, the Sircilla Municipal Chairman, councillors, Thota Agaiah, along with several party leaders, public representatives, and parents of the students. The "Gift A Smile" program, which recognises talent and brings smiles to students' faces, once again highlighted KTR's commitment to education and the future of students in Sircilla, it added. (ANI)