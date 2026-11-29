K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) of the BRS has threatened to remove the Rajiv Gandhi statue from the Telangana Secretariat and replace it with a Telangana Thalli statue, declaring that KCR will reclaim the Chief Minister's post within 500 days.

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that his party would remove the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi placed in front of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat and install a statue of Telangana Thalli if BRS returns to power, asserting that K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) would become Chief Minister again within 500 days. Addressing a Deeksha Diwas meeting in Karimnagar, KTR criticised the Congress government over the placement of Rajiv Gandhi's statue, claiming that the party had chosen to install it at a location identified for the Telangana Thalli statue. Issuing a warning about the party's plans after returning to power, KTR said the Rajiv Gandhi statue would be shifted to Gandhi Bhavan, while a Telangana Thalli statue would be installed at the site. “We spotted a place in front of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Secretariat to place the Telangana Thalli (Mother Telangana) statue; in its place, Rahul Gandhi’s (Rajiv Gandhi) father's statue was placed there. I am saying here in Karimnagar, again in 2028, within 500 days, after KCR becomes Chief Minister, the very first thing we will do is pack up that Rajiv Gandhi statue and send it to Gandhi Bhavan and place Telangana Thalli statue there,” he said.

KTR also alleged that the Congress government was planning to rename various irrigation projects and related infrastructure after former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi. He said the BRS would remove all Congress leaders' names from schemes and projects if it returned to power. He said, “They are saying that they will change the name of Kaleshwaram, Lakshmi Barrage, Saraswathi Barrage, Gayatri Pump House and put Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi’s names on them. Once we return to power, we will make sure that there isn’t a single Congress person’s name left in Telangana. We will make sure no scheme has a Congress name.”

The BRS Working President further warned officials, particularly police personnel, against what he described as arrogance, asserting that his party would return to power and KCR would once again assume the Chief Minister's post. Contrasting his approach with that of KCR, KTR said he would show no leniency towards those acting against the party's interests and reiterated his prediction of the BRS's return to power within 500 days. “I am not as gentle as KCR; I have no mercy. I am saying just one thing: we were born out of the agitation. I am saying just one thing to the officials who are acting overly arrogant; I am saying just one thing. Especially to the police, remember this: within 500 days, KCR is going to return. The Countdown has begun! Within 500 days, KCR is going to return as Chief Minister," he added.