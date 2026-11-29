Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra slammed Rahul Gandhi for betraying alliance partners like the DMK, calling the Congress party's opposition to the Delimitation Bill a desperate, hypocritical political ploy for narrow self-interest.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI): Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress has finally got a taste of its own medicine after its alliance partners saw through its political game on the Delimitation Bill. It's DONE, BRO! @RahulGandhi & his comical tour party have finally got a taste of their own medicine and a brutal reality check! It is absolutely laughable that Rahul Gandhi calls @mkstalin his “Brother” when it suits him, only to betray and sacrifice the very same Brother, branding him an “Ettappan” (traitor), while conveniently joining hands with his political rivals to form a government! Congress has displayed NO SHAME WHATSOEVER in stooping so low as to DITCH a TWO-DECADES-OLD alliance partner, @arivalayam, even after winning its own share of seats not on its individual strength, but largely on the strength of the very alliance it has now betrayed! @arivalayam and other parties have finally seen through Congress' political game. Its opposition to the Delimitation Bill has NOTHING to do with the welfare of the States or their future. It is nothing but a desperate political ploy! The irony is that defeating the Delimitation Bill could prove detrimental to the political representation of Southern States, yet Congress is willing to put their interests at stake for its own narrow political gains! The only future Rahul Gandhi seems genuinely worried about is his own political future! His hypocrisy stands exposed. And this time, even his own allies have had enough! — Vijayendra Yediyurappa (@BYVijayendra) November 29, 2026

In a post on X, Vijayendra said, "It's DONE, BRO! Rahul Gandhi and his comical tour party have finally got a taste of their own medicine and a brutal reality check!"

"It is absolutely laughable that Rahul Gandhi calls M.K. Stalin his 'Brother' when it suits him, only to betray and sacrifice the very same Brother, branding him an 'Ettappan' (traitor), while conveniently joining hands with his political rivals to form a government!" he said.

Vijayendra accused the Congress of showing no shame in ditching a two-decades-old alliance partner, the DMK, even after winning its own share of seats not on its individual strength, but largely on the strength of the very alliance it has now betrayed.

"The DMK and other parties have finally seen through Congress' political game. Its opposition to the Delimitation Bill has NOTHING to do with the welfare of the States or their future. It is nothing but a desperate political ploy!" he said.

He further said the irony is that defeating the Delimitation Bill could prove detrimental to the political representation of Southern States, yet Congress is willing to put its interests at stake for its own narrow political gains.

"The only future Rahul Gandhi seems genuinely worried about is his own political future! His hypocrisy stands exposed. And this time, even his own allies have had enough!" Vijayendra added.

Meanwhile, the Centre will introduce three Bills in the Lok Sabha on Monday, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, according to the House's revised list of business for November 30. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal are scheduled to seek leave to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026. The Delimitation (Second) Bill seeks to give effect to the reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State and Union Territory Legislative Assemblies. It also provides for readjusting the allocation of Lok Sabha seats to States and Union Territories, the total number of seats in each Legislative Assembly, and dividing each State and Union Territory with an Assembly into territorial constituencies. (ANI)