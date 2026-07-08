BRS leader KTR accused CM Revanth Reddy of falsely portraying Telangana as bankrupt. In a sharp retort, Reddy labelled KTR, KCR, and Harish Rao as 'economic terrorists' for the alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram project.

KTR Defends KCR's Economic Legacy Referring to a report, KTR said, "When the World Bank validates Telangana's economic transformation, it is global recognition of KCR Garu's vision. From decades of neglect to earning a place among India's World Bank Upper-Middle Income category states with a per capita income of $5,407, Telangana scripted one of independent India's greatest growth stories in just a decade""Without the legacy advantages of other states, Telangana achieved this through visionary leadership, bold reforms like TS-iPASS, and transformative initiatives such as Kaleshwaram Project, Mission Kakatiya, and Rythu Bandhu," he said."It takes A REFORMER to challenge the status quo, A PERFORMER to deliver unprecedented numbers, and A TRUE TRANSFORMER to completely rewrite a state's destiny. That is the indelible imprint of KCR Garu's governance," he said."CM Revanth Reddy must stop portraying Telangana as a bankrupt state to justify broken promises," KTR added. CM Reddy Hits Back, Calls BRS Leaders 'Economic Terrorists' Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticised BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao for the entire 'Kaleshwaram fiasco', alleging that BRS leaders such as KCR, KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao were 'economic terrorists' by swindling crores of rupees through escalating the Kaleshwaram project estimates.Speaking at the PowerPoint presentation on irrigation projects at Praja Bhavan on Tuesday, the CM claimed that the previous KCR regime spent Rs 1.02 lakh crore on Kaleshwaram, but it was a disaster, according to a release from Telangana CMO."Those who cause such destruction are called economic terrorists. KCR, KTR, and Harish are economic terrorists", he said.CM Reddy challenged KCR to attend a special joint session of the Assembly and Legislative Council as the government is ready for a debate on Kaleshwaram."We are ready to convene the Assembly session whenever KCR desires. We are prepared to hold a joint session for a comprehensive discussion on the project", said the CM, further demanding that KCR write a letter to the Speaker and finalise the date. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and former Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy must "stop portraying Telangana as a bankrupt state to justify broken promises".Referring to a report, KTR said, "When the World Bank validates Telangana's economic transformation, it is global recognition of KCR Garu's vision. From decades of neglect to earning a place among India's World Bank Upper-Middle Income category states with a per capita income of $5,407, Telangana scripted one of independent India's greatest growth stories in just a decade""Without the legacy advantages of other states, Telangana achieved this through visionary leadership, bold reforms like TS-iPASS, and transformative initiatives such as Kaleshwaram Project, Mission Kakatiya, and Rythu Bandhu," he said."It takes A REFORMER to challenge the status quo, A PERFORMER to deliver unprecedented numbers, and A TRUE TRANSFORMER to completely rewrite a state's destiny. That is the indelible imprint of KCR Garu's governance," he said."CM Revanth Reddy must stop portraying Telangana as a bankrupt state to justify broken promises," KTR added.Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticised BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao for the entire 'Kaleshwaram fiasco', alleging that BRS leaders such as KCR, KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao were 'economic terrorists' by swindling crores of rupees through escalating the Kaleshwaram project estimates.Speaking at the PowerPoint presentation on irrigation projects at Praja Bhavan on Tuesday, the CM claimed that the previous KCR regime spent Rs 1.02 lakh crore on Kaleshwaram, but it was a disaster, according to a release from Telangana CMO."Those who cause such destruction are called economic terrorists. KCR, KTR, and Harish are economic terrorists", he said.CM Reddy challenged KCR to attend a special joint session of the Assembly and Legislative Council as the government is ready for a debate on Kaleshwaram."We are ready to convene the Assembly session whenever KCR desires. We are prepared to hold a joint session for a comprehensive discussion on the project", said the CM, further demanding that KCR write a letter to the Speaker and finalise the date. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source