BRS leader KT Rama Rao attacked the Telangana Congress government for failing on its election promises and neglecting farmers. He alleged services have deteriorated and key development projects initiated by the previous KCR government have been stalled.

'Congress came to power on false promises'

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Telangana. He accused it of "failing to fulfil" its election promises, neglecting farmers' welfare and stalling development projects initiated during the tenure of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

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Addressing the BRS General Body meeting in Vikarabad district, KTR alleged that the Congress came to power on the basis of "false and deceptive promises" and claimed the people of the state were "closely watching" the government's performance. "They promised to implement six guarantees within 100 days. It has now been two and a half years, and not a single promise has been fulfilled. Yet they continue making irresponsible statements without shame. The people are keeping track of Congress's failures. Soon, their game will be over and their shop will be closed," he said.

KTR defends BRS govt's financial record

Defending the previous BRS government's financial record, KTR rejected criticism over the state's debt and said the borrowings were used to fund welfare programmes. "They accuse KCR of pushing the state into debt, but those borrowings funded numerous welfare schemes for the people. KCR established medical colleges and increased the number of Gurukul schools. He increased pensions and provided 24-hour free electricity to farmers. KCR was a courageous leader who stood by farmers," he said.

'Services under Congress have deteriorated'

KTR also questioned the Congress government's handling of agriculture, alleging that services available under the BRS government had deteriorated. "Why is urea no longer available now when it was available during KCR's rule? During KCR's tenure, farmers received 24-hour electricity. Now there are power cuts. Rythu Bandhu assistance used to be given on time, and farm loan waivers were implemented," he said.

Attack on CM Reddy, environmental concerns

Targeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, KTR alleged that the state government compromised Telangana's interests in the proposed Navy radar project at Damagundam. "Revanth Reddy is afraid of Prime Minister Modi. As soon as PM Modi asked, he handed over 2,900 acres of land," he alleged, adding that the previous BRS government had refused to part with the land because nearly 1.2 million trees would have been felled.

He also accused both the BJP and Congress of damaging the environment in the name of development. "The BJP and Congress are together strangling the Musi. They say they will develop the Musi River, but they are cutting down trees. If they destroy trees in the name of development, how can we trust them?" KTR said.

The BRS leader further alleged that the Congress government had deliberately slowed work on the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project. "We completed 90 per cent of the project, but after Congress came to power, they sidelined it. They halted the project because its completion would remind people of KCR," he said.

Criticism over MLA defections

KTR also criticised Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar over alleged inaction on MLAs switching parties. "The Speaker has become like Dhritarashtra. When our MLAs switched parties, he ignored it even though they openly campaigned wearing the new party's scarves," he said.

BRS confident of 2028 return

Expressing confidence about the party's future, KTR said, "In 2028, KCR will once again become the Chief Minister." He also warned government officials against exceeding their authority. "To the police, I say: perform your duty, but don't exceed your authority. When we return to power, we will hold those responsible accountable," he said.

KTR urged party workers to strengthen the organisation by enrolling members in the ongoing membership drive, saying BRS had already formed committees across all 284 polling booths in the district. (ANI)