KTR accused the Telangana Congress govt of grabbing assigned lands from the poor for industrial parks instead of giving ownership. He alleged promises to farmers were unfulfilled and atrocities were committed against those who resisted land acquisition.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) launched a sharp attack on Congress-led Telangana government, claiming that it had promised to issue ownership titles (pattas) for assigned lands, but after coming to power, it is instead taking away those assigned lands. He alleged that in the name of establishing industrial parks, the government is grabbing lands belonging to Dalits, tribal communities, and poor people. In Pargi too, the Congress government, under the leadership of the local MLA, is allegedly acquiring lands illegally in the name of industrial development.

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Speaking during a BRS Constituency general body meeting in Parigi on Friday, he recalled warning two years ago that Congress should not be trusted, saying that trusting it would lead to Telangana being deceived, a release said.

KTR on Unfulfilled Promises

"During the elections, Revanth Reddy made numerous promises. Farmers in agriculture-dependent constituencies like Parigi were promised Rythu Bandhu assistance, pensions, crop bonuses, financial support for tenant farmers, and agricultural labourers," he said.

According to KTR, these promises have not been fulfilled. He alleged that Congress deceived not only farmers but all sections of society by making "420 promises" through various declarations. He also said that Congress had made several commitments under its SC and ST declarations.

Alleged Atrocities in Lagacherla

On the proposed project in Lagacherla, he alleged atrocities committed by Revanth Reddy in Lagacherla should never be forgotten. He claimed that simply because people refused to give up their lands, police cases were filed against them, they were allegedly assaulted, and they were subjected to harassment, and tribal youth were jailed. He further alleged that even when one of them reportedly suffered a heart attack, he was allegedly denied proper medical treatment and was taken around in handcuffs.

BRS Vows Support Against Land Acquisition

Asserting that the BRS will not accept the forcible acquisition of assigned lands from poor people in the Parigi constituency, he said the party will stand firmly with those affected. He said that if the government is genuinely sincere, it should first grant legal ownership (pattas), provide fair compensation, and acquire land only with the consent of farmers. The BRS Party will support the affected people against what it describes as illegal land acquisitions carried out by Revanth Reddy and the local MLA, and if necessary, it will pursue a legal battle, the release noted.

Criticism Over Irrigation and Women's Welfare

KTR said that while former CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had planned to bring water to Parigi through a gravity-based irrigation system, Revanth Reddy instead introduced a Rs 4,400 crore lift irrigation project, alleging that it was designed to generate commissions and mislead the public.

On Women's Welfare, KTR claimed that Revanth Reddy had promised to make one crore women millionaires, further stating that if the promised Rs 2,500 per month had been given, women would at least have become financially stronger. He challenged Revanth Reddy, saying that if Rs 1.5 lakh were deposited into every eligible woman's bank account, he would permanently retire from politics, and urged Revanth Reddy to accept the challenge if he had the courage.

Call to Action for Party Workers

KTR called on party workers to work together with the goal of replacing the Congress government and bringing KCR back, saying this was necessary to put Telangana back on the path of development. He said that under the previous BRS government, every village, tribal hamlet, and household in Parigi received drinking water.

He also alleged that the people have not forgotten the atrocities committed against women and tribal communities, particularly in Lagacherla, which falls under Revanth Reddy's own constituency. "Being deceived once is the fault of the person who deceives, but being deceived repeatedly by Congress should not happen. People must unite and fight together," he said.

Warning Against Harassment

KTR explained the party's SIR initiative and the membership registration campaign to party cadres. He warned that if false cases were filed against BRS workers or if they were subjected to harassment, the police officers responsible would be held accountable. He said that even if officials misuse their authority while in service, legal action would be pursued against them even after their retirement for any unlawful acts committed, the release said.

KTR assured party workers that he would personally take responsibility for safeguarding their future and ensuring they receive the respect and positions they deserve within the party. (ANI)