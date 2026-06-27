The death toll in the under-construction godown shed collapse in Kolkata's Taratala area has reached 16, with 17 others injured. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari confirmed that six people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The death toll in the under-construction godown shed collapse in Kolkata's Taratala area has reached 16, officials said on Saturday.

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The incident took place on June 25 near Brace Bridge when a multi-storey under-construction godown shed suddenly collapsed, trapping several workers under debris. Emergency teams were deployed soon after the incident, and rescue operations were carried out to pull out those trapped under the rubble.

Victims and Injured Identified

According to the Kolkata Police, a total of 33 people were affected in the incident as per the data release today. Of these, 16 people have died, while 17 others were admitted to hospitals with injuries. The Official also confirmed that four of the injured persons were discharged on June 26 after receiving medical treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Chowdhury (17), Krishna Chowdhury (49), Chandrama Chowdhury (60), Rohit Chaudhary (20), Pappu Kumar Rajak (40), Ghee Kumar (19), Asgar Hussain (54), Sahil Sardar (15), Husan Iman (44), Ganesh Kalindi (45), Navin Singh (44), Mannu Kumar (19), an unidentified male aged around 40, Swapan Mondal, another unidentified male aged around 45, and Khalek Sardar (40).

Officials said that the injured include Durbasa Mollah (56), Manikchand Kumar (22), Sohid Kumar (26), Viswa Prakash (28), Rajesh Ruidas (27), Bodan Munda (31, female), Rajendra Ram (55), Ram Prasad Chowdhury (22), Md. Abid Khan (45), Suraj Chowdhury (34), Jauhar Ali Gayen (25), Debasish Das (43), Md. Sonu (35), Sandip Pandey (31), Mustakim Gayen (24), Rajkumar Rajak (40) and Kartick Patra (36).

Investigation and Official Response

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday emphasised that action on the Taratala incident has already begun, with six people arrested and the Lalbazar Crime Branch investigating the case under the direct supervision of the Kolkata Police Commissioner. CM Adhikari announced that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will blacklist the architect/planner responsible for the project and warned that strict administrative and legal action will be taken against all those involved.

Industry Body Reacts

Speaking to ANI on the incident, Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) Bengal President Sushil Mohta expressed deep grief over the loss of lives, while underlining that members of the body adhere strictly to building codes, laws and industry norms. "Everyone is deeply saddened by the accident and the loss of lives. As far as CREDAI members are concerned, I want to clarify that they strictly follow the code of conduct, national laws, rules, and building industry norms. For any building, soil testing is done, and recommendations from geotechnical engineers determine the bearing capacity and structural plan," he said.

Mohta added that even high-rise buildings of 35 to 50 floors have been constructed under proper planning and supervision and have withstood seismic activity without damage. "RCC files, pile caps, and framework are designed accordingly. High-rise buildings of 35-50 floors have been built under proper planning and supervision, and even earthquakes have not affected them. The Taratala incident is different. Illegal buildings, often built by ordinary contractors without supervision or expertise, using poor-quality materials, lead to such accidents..." he added. (ANI)