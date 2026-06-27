AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal demands stringent action against 'bigger names' in the alleged Ram Mandir donation scam, calling the resignations of trust members insufficient. He urged UP CM Yogi Adityanath to punish those who 'looted' the temple funds.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday called for stringent action against those allegedly involved in the embezzlement of donations to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, saying that action must be taken against the "bigger names" and not just lower-level functionaries. He argued that targeting only junior office bearers will not address public concerns, and those at the top must face action.

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Speaking to ANI, Kejriwal said, "We want stringent action against the big names. Mere arrest of the smaller names will not do anything. Action should be taken against the bigger names who are involved. Only then will people be satisfied." On reports that Champat Rai and Anil Mishra resigned from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Kejriwal said resignations will not help and demanded punitive action against all those allegedly involved. "There are rumours about this, no one knows the reality. But resignation will not help. Action should be taken against all those who were involved in the theft," Kejriwal said.

Conspiracy against UP CM Yogi, alleges Kejriwal

He alleged a conspiracy against the CM and called for the punishment for those accused of misusing temple donations. "I would like to tell him that the 'chanda chor' are conspiring against Yogi ji too. They are preparing to oust Yogi ji from the post of CM. So, I would like to tell Yogi ji to not be a part of this 'mahapaap'. Those who have looted the abode of Lord Ram should be hanged," he added.

FIR registered, SIT to probe scam

On Friday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned on Friday, taking moral responsibility of the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations, sources said.

The developments came after a First Information Report was registered in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government. Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

This action followed allegations by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. In response to these claims, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 14 to probe the alleged scam, acting on a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. (ANI)