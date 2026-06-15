BRS Working President KTR slammed CM Revanth Reddy's 'incompetence' for failing to secure Central approval for Hyderabad Metro Phase-II, accusing him of lacking influence and bowing to the Centre due to the 'cash-for-vote' case.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday strongly criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over the Centre's failure to approve the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project, stating that it is a glaring example of the Congress government's administrative incompetence and inability to safeguard Telangana's interests.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

KTR alleged that despite making 71 visits to New Delhi, the Chief Minister has failed to secure the Centre's approval for Metro Phase-II, exposing his lack of influence and ineffective leadership. "While the Central Government has approved metro projects for cities such as Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad and other states, the Telangana government has failed to obtain clearance for Hyderabad Metro Phase-II. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy must explain to the people of Hyderabad why he could not secure this crucial project," KTR said.

Alleges Political Compulsions Behind Failure

BRS leader alleged that the Chief Minister lacks the courage to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government due to political compulsions arising from the alleged 'cash-for-vote' case pending against him. "Unable to question the Centre over its discrimination against Telangana, Revanth Reddy is resorting to the cheap tactic of blaming the opposition BRS to divert public attention from his own failures," KTR said.

He further alleged that Revanth Reddy has entered into a covert understanding with the BJP, which, according to him, explains why repeated visits to Delhi have yielded no results for Telangana. KTR said the Chief Minister's own remarks that he was treated dismissively during his visits to Delhi reflect his inability to effectively represent the state's interests before the Centre.

Demanding accountability, KTR called upon the Chief Minister to apologise to the people of Hyderabad for what he described as a complete failure in securing Metro Phase-II and for allegedly jeopardising the future expansion of the existing metro network. "The people of Hyderabad deserve answers as to why approvals and financial support that were secured swiftly during the previous BRS government are now being delayed under the Congress administration," he said.

BRS Takes Credit for Existing Metro Project

KTR asserted that the credit for completing the Hyderabad Metro Rail project belongs entirely to former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). "Under the leadership of KCR, the BRS government expedited execution and completed the remaining 72 per cent of the project, despite various challenges and limited support from the Centre," he said.

KTR stated that Hyderabad Metro has emerged as one of India's most successful urban transport systems, serving nearly five lakh passengers every day. He also said the previous BRS government had designed Metro Phase-II based on traffic congestion, urban expansion and the mobility needs of citizens. He stated that the project was planned with six corridors, 72 stations and a total network length of 76.4 kilometres to cater to Hyderabad's rapidly growing population.

Congress Govt's Approach Criticised

Criticising the Congress government's approach, KTR alleged that Revanth Reddy was prioritising metro connectivity to a "non-existent imaginary city" driven by personal interests instead of focusing on routes that would benefit the public. He accused the Chief Minister of shelving the Phase-II project over the last two-and-a-half years and reiterated that the cancellation of the Shamshabad Metro corridor soon after assuming office was a betrayal of Hyderabad's residents.

KTR Accuses Govt of Intimidating L&T

KTR also accused the state government of intimidating Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the company that developed the Hyderabad Metro Rail project. He alleged that the Congress government was attempting to pressure the company as part of a conspiracy to take control of valuable metro assets and prime land associated with the project.

"The government's alleged threats and hostile approach towards L&T have created uncertainty around the future of Hyderabad Metro and undermined investor confidence in Telangana," KTR said. He alleged that the Chief Minister was jeopardising the future of Hyderabad Metro for personal and political interests.

KTR demanded that the state government immediately clarify its roadmap for Metro Phase-II and ensure that Hyderabad's long-term transportation needs are not compromised. (ANI)