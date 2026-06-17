BRS' KTR condemned the lathi charge on unemployed youth in Hyderabad, calling the govt 'authoritarian'. He demanded the release of detained students, a mega notification for 20,000 police jobs, and an end to the suppression of protests.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao on Tuesday strongly condemned the alleged lathi charge on unemployed youth and police recruitment aspirants during a protest in Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad, asserting that the action reflected an "authoritarian" approach by the government.

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KTR alleged that students and Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders who were peacefully protesting for recruitment notifications and filling of vacant posts were subjected to police action and illegal arrests. He said such measures amounted to suppression of democratic rights and criticised the handling of demonstrations that, according to him, had been ongoing for several days across Hyderabad and various universities, with aspirants repeatedly raising concerns over job notifications and delays in recruitment.

KTR Questions Govt's Promises

The BRS leader questioned whether the ruling dispensation's approach aligned with its promise of "Indiramma People's Governance," accusing the government of failing to respond to the aspirations of unemployed youth. He also claimed that before coming to power, the Congress had assured large-scale recruitment, including filling two lakh government posts within a year, issuing mega notifications, and implementing a job calendar, but had not delivered on these commitments.

Details on Unfulfilled Promises and BRS Demands

According to KTR, while over 20,000 police constable vacancies exist in the state, the government is allegedly considering filling only around 5,000 posts. He said this was unjust to thousands of aspirants who have invested years in preparation at coaching centres despite financial hardships.

Demanding corrective action, he urged the government to issue a mega notification to fill all 20,000 constable vacancies and extend age-relaxation benefits to eligible candidates. He also called for the unconditional release of all detained students and JAC leaders.

BRS Vows to Stand with Unemployed Youth

He said, "Unless the government abandons its rigid stance and fulfils the just demands of unemployed youth, including filling 20,000 constable vacancies and providing age-relaxation benefits, the BRS will continue to stand firmly with students and the unemployed community".

KTR further warned that continued use of force against peaceful protests could erode public trust and intensify unrest. He reiterated that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi would continue to stand with unemployed youth until their demands were addressed. (ANI)