Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated PM Modi on receiving the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' award from Seychelles, its highest distinction for leadership in environmental conservation, calling it a matter of immense pride for every Indian.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on receiving the honour of 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' from Seychelles President Patrick Herminie.

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In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on being conferred the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', Seychelles', the highest distinction for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to global climate action. Under PM Modi's leadership, India's global stature continues to rise, inspiring the world with the vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.' This honour is a matter of immense pride for every Indian."

Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on being conferred the ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’, Seychelles’, the highest distinction for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his visionary… pic.twitter.com/cghdzxiWBn — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 28, 2026

A Recognition for Green Leadership

The honour was conferred upon the Prime Minister for his green leadership, and efforts towards advancing the interests of developing countries and his longstanding commitment towards promoting the Blue Economy, climate action, sustainable management of ocean resources, and the developmental aspirations of Small Island Developing States.

This is the first time that this distinguished honour has been bestowed, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. The Prime Minister dedicated the honour to all the countries committed to environmental conservation and fighting climate change. He underlined that the recognition, at a time when both countries are celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic relations, would go a long way in further enhancing the special friendship.

PM's History of Promoting Sustainability

"The honour acknowledges Prime Minister's longstanding commitment towards a greener planet, including the International Solar Alliance, Mission LIFE (Lifestyle for Environment), Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (Plant for Mother), International Big Cat Alliance, among others. This recognition is the latest in a series of such honours bestowed upon Prime Minister for promoting sustainable development, including the Agricola Medal by FAO, Seoul Peace Prize and the UN Champion of the Earth Award," the MEA statement read.

It further highlighted how the honour underscores the importance attached by Seychelles to India's growing role as a trusted partner in supporting capacity building, environmental action, sustainab

"The honour acknowledges Prime Minister's longstanding commitment towards a greener planet, including the International Solar Alliance, Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (Plant for Mother), International Big Cat Alliance, among others. This recognition is the latest in a series of such honours bestowed upon Prime Minister for promoting sustainable development, including the Agricola Medal by FAO, Seoul Peace Prize and the UN Champion of the Earth Award," the MEA statement read. (ANI)