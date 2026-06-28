BJP HP President Rajeev Bindal lauded PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' as a mass movement guiding society positively. He said it inspires citizens for nation-building. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan echoed this, calling it a medium for public participation.

BJP Himachal Pradesh President Rajeev Bindal on Sunday listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular programme 'Mann Ki Baat' along with workers and local citizens in Solan district and said that it has become a "mass movement giving a positive direction to society."

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Bindal said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program is not just a radio program, but has become a mass movement giving a positive direction to society. Through this platform, the Prime Minister brings topics such as inspiring individuals from across the country, innovations, social campaigns, environmental protection, cleanliness, women empowerment, youth power, and a self-reliant India to the common people."

He said that 'Mann Ki Baat' inspires countrymen to become participants in nation-building and strengthens the spirit of service, public participation, and positive change in society. "Every citizen should assimilate these inspiring messages of the Prime Minister into their lives and play an active role in the construction of a developed India (Viksit Bharat)," he said.

Union Minister Pradhan Echoes Similar Views

Voicing similar opinions,Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' a "public movement".

In a post on X, Pradhan said, "In the program, Prime Minister shared inspiring thoughts on important topics such as yoga, public participation for environmental conservation, the knowledge tradition of Nalanda University, women making eco-bricks from plastic waste, and the Ganesh festival. 'Mann Ki Baat' has today become a powerful medium for public participation, which inspires citizens to bring about positive change in society."

The 'Mann Ki Baat' program has today taken the form of a public movement, he emphasised, adding that PM Modi's address inspires every citizen to bring positive change in society. "The Prime Minister's words have given us all a new energy to work together for the progress of the country and society, along with fulfilling the resolve of 'Developed Odisha' and 'Developed India," he said. (ANI)