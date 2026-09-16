BRS leader KT Rama Rao attended 'Sheheron Pe Charcha' in Delhi, urging leaders to find holistic, long-term solutions for urban issues. He highlighted Telangana's BRS-era initiatives like new hospitals and IT towers to reduce the burden on Hyderabad.

Former Minister and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) attended ‘Sheheron Pe Charcha’, a cross-party dialogue on how to make Indian cities work for the people, organised by ‘Janaagraha’ at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

Cross-Party Dialogue on Urban Solutions

During a panel discussion with Parliamentarians Mahua Maji and S Niranjan Reddy, and Janaagraha CEO Srikanth Viswanathan, KTR spoke about the best policies and practices adopted in Telangana during the BRS tenure. The panel also discussed in detail the way forward to make Indian cities better. Speaking on the occasion, KTR said, “Leaders should look for holistic and long-term solutions when citizens approach them with any grievance or issue. Knee-jerk reactions or responses won’t suffice.”

Telangana's Initiatives Under BRS

KTR also explained the initiatives and projects launched by the KCR government to reduce the burden on Hyderabad. “Our government took up a few initiatives, like establishing a super-speciality hospital and medical college in each district headquarters. We also set up IT Towers in several Tier-II cities,” he said.

Urban Mobility and Future Solutions

Speaking on urban mobility and public transport, the former minister said that if governments can work on improving high-speed rail networks, it will definitely help reduce the burden on large cities. He expressed confidence that this will start happening by the next decade.

Addressing Challenges and Exploring AI

KTR added, “For city governments, access to capital is a big challenge. We need innovative and inclusive solutions to solve the issues plaguing our cities.” KTR also visited the ‘Bharat AI Experiential Centre’ at the venue and interacted with representatives from various organisations working on AI solutions for public good. (ANI)