The KPCC marked the 84th Quit India Movement anniversary in Bengaluru. CM DK Shivakumar, BK Hariprasad, and other leaders paid tribute. PM Modi also honoured the freedom fighters, noting the movement's role in India's freedom struggle.

KPCC Commemorates Quit India Movement Anniversary

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Sunday organised a special programme at its state headquarters in Bengaluru to commemorate the 84th anniversary of the historic Quit India Movement. The event saw the participation of the state's top political leadership, including Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and KPCC President BK Hariprasad, who gathered to pay tributes to the freedom fighters of the 1942 movement. Joining them at the KPCC office were several senior leaders, including State Minister Ramalinga Reddy and former minister Rani Satish. A large number of sitting MLAs and party functionaries were also present to mark the significance of the day.

PM Modi Pays Tributes

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and the people who participated in the Quit India Movement, launched on August 9, 1942, against British colonial rule. In an X post, PM Modi noted that the Quit India Movement "infused new energy into our freedom struggle." "Remembering all those who participated in the historic Quit India Movement. Their courage will always remain an inspiration for every Indian. Inspired by the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi Ji, the clarion call of Quit India infused new energy into our freedom struggle and reflected the unwavering determination of our people to break free from colonial rule," the social media post read.

History of the Movement

The Quit India Movement, also known as the Bharat Chodo Andolan, was started by Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress on August 9, 1942, during the Second World War, demanding an end to British rule in India. The Movement was accompanied by a mass protest on non-violent lines by which Mahatma Gandhi called for "an orderly British withdrawal from India."

Through his speeches, Gandhi moved people by proclaiming that "every Indian who desires freedom and strives for it must be his own guide." On this day in 1942, Gandhi gave the clarion call of "Do or Die" to all Indians to drive the Britishers from the country. The movement had begun from Gawalia Tank in Mumbai. The day is observed as August Kranti Day every year. (ANI)