A six-year-old girl was attacked by three stray dogs while playing outside in Mathura, leaving her screaming for help until a local youth rushed in and forced the animals to flee.

A six-year-old girl was attacked by three stray dogs while playing outside her home in Mathura on Saturday evening. The dogs surrounded her, biting multiple times, until a local youth intervened and drove them away with a stick.

The girl had been playing near her residence when the pack approached and suddenly pounced on her. Witnesses said the dogs continued biting her even as she screamed for help. A young man nearby rushed to the scene carrying a stick. He struck one of the animals forcefully, frightening the entire pack and forcing them to flee.

After the dogs retreated, the girl was taken to a nearby government hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment for bite injuries. Her condition has not been disclosed.

Child admitted to hospital after dogs surrounded and bit her

The youth's quick response ended the attack that could have turned fatal. His intervention allowed the child to be safely removed from the spot and taken for medical care.

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The incident has once again raised concerns over the growing stray dog menace in residential areas. Residents said packs of stray dogs are frequently seen roaming the locality and have attacked people before. They demanded that local authorities take immediate action to control the stray population.