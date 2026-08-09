BRS leader KT Rama Rao offered prayers at Hyderabad temples for the Bonalu festival. On World Indigenous Peoples' Day, he praised the Adivasi community and detailed the previous KCR government's welfare schemes for STs, including reservation increases.

BRS Leaders Celebrate Bonalu in Hyderabad

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, along with party leaders, offered prayers at temples in Hyderabad's Old City on Sunday on the occasion of the Bonalu festival.

KTR, along with former minister and Deputy Floor Leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav, visited several temples and offered prayers to the Goddess. The BRS leaders visited the Yedu Gulla Pochamma Temple in Nampally, Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaza and Mir Alam Sri Mahankali Temple during their visit. KTR and Talasani Srinivas Yadav offered prayers at the temples as part of the Bonalu celebrations.

KTR Highlights ST Welfare on Indigenous Peoples' Day

Meanwhile, in a post on X, KTR emphasised that indigenous people, symbols of diverse cultures and traditions, are nature's guardians. "The Adivasis who love and worship forests, trees, hills, and animals... are embodiments of Kumram Bheem Teguw, the warrior who roared "Jal, Jungle, Zameen." For the advancement of STs, the KCR government passed a resolution in the Assembly to increase ST reservations from 6 percent to 10 percent, and subsequently issued orders.. It created habitations and tribal dwellings as village panchayats. In a way that demonstrates Adivasi self-respect on the edge of Hyderabad in Banjara Hills," he said.

The BRS leader highlighted that the BRS government constructed the Kumram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan. "Not only naming Asifabad district after Kumram Bheem, but also establishing a beautiful memorial grove in Jodeghat. Providing clean drinking water to habitations and dwellings, increasing the number of ST gurukuls and colleges, offering Ambedkar Overseas Scholarships, and under the CMSTEI scheme, training tribal children to become industrialists--many such programs took place during KCR's tenure. On the occasion of World Indigenous Peoples' Day.. Wishing our Adivasi brothers and sisters well," KTR posted.

(ANI)