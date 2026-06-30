The man, Ayub, had been on the run for days after he found out a police case was filed against him. He finally surrendered in court after the police launched a massive manhunt to find him.

In a shocking case from Kozhikode, a caretaker at a government-run juvenile home has been arrested for sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy. The accused has been identified as 56-year-old Ayub, a resident of Chelavoor in Kozhikode. The Chevayur police made the arrest.

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Ayub was a caretaker at the juvenile home where the boy was staying. He is accused of repeatedly subjecting the child to unnatural sexual abuse at the facility.

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Ayub went into hiding a few days ago when he learned that a police case had been registered against him. The police had intensified their search for him, which forced him to surrender before the court. The court has now sent Ayub to remand for 14 days.

Police have said they are now investigating whether Ayub abused other children at the home as well. The investigation is ongoing.

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