Telangana CM Revanth Reddy slammed BJP President Nitin Nabin, asserting the Congress would 'crush' the BJP in the next Assembly polls. He stated BJP's tricks from West Bengal wouldn't work in Telangana, mocking Nabin for his confidence in a 2028 win.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on BJP National President Nitin Nabin during his three-day visit to the state, asserting that the Congress would "crush" the BJP in the next Assembly elections.

During his visit to Telangana, Nitin Nabin expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in the 2028 Assembly polls. Hitting back, Revanth Reddy said their tricks used in West Bengal would not work in Telangana. In a sharp jibe at Nitin Nabin, Reddy also exclaimed, "I don't really know his name."

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CM Reddy Hits Back at BJP

Addressing the Rythu Bharosa Program in Hyderabad, CM Reddy said, "Recently, a guy came here, Nabin or whatever, I don't really know his name. But he comes here and says, the next government is theirs. You said the same thing about West Bengal. It took you 15 years (to form a government) in West Bengal. Over there, because it was Mamata Banerjee, your tricks might have worked. But here, all our guys are ready, and they will crush you."

BJP Announces Statewide Agitation

Earlier in the day, BJP National President Nitin Nabin announced that the party would launch a statewide agitation against the Congress government in Telangana, alleging that the ruling dispensation had failed to fulfil the promises it made to the people ahead of the Assembly elections.

Addressing the Telangana BJP Executive Meeting held at the Rock Convention Centre in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Nabin called upon party leaders and workers to intensify their fight against the state government and take the issues of the people to every village and town across Telangana.

He said the party would organise protests and public outreach programmes across Telangana to expose what it considers the government's failures and mobilise public opinion.

"We are witnessing rapid growth of the BJP in Telangana. With the dedication of our cadre and the support of the people, we are confident of forming a BJP government in the state in the coming days," Nabin said, urging party workers to remain united and work tirelessly to achieve that goal.

Rythu Bharosa Program

Meanwhile, at the Rythu Bharosa Program, CM Revanth Reddy credited Rs 2,482.02 crore into the accounts of 41.37 lakh farmers across the state. (ANI)